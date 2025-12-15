Rapper Jvcki Wai says she was beaten by former lover in Instagram post
Rapper Jvcki Wai said in a social media post that she was assaulted by her former lover, a man fans later deduced was the music producer Vangdale. Vangdale has denied abusing the rapper, accusing her of "trying to make me the criminal."
The 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Hong Si-a, uploaded a post on her Instagram account on Friday showing pictures of her face and body severely bruised.
"I haven't been able to go outside for two weeks," she said. The rapper did not specify who the man was at the time.
"For people who accuse me of playing the victim by uploading this on Insta, he's been banging on my door for the last hour, and he wouldn't even let me leave his house on the day that I was beaten," she continued. "This was the only way I could break up with him. He hasn't called since this post. I'm sorry if this makes you uncomfortable."
Fans later found out it was Vangdale and accused him of dating violence. He refuted the criticism, saying that he was "the one who was beaten and cursed at."
"Shut the hell up if you don't know what's going on," he wrote on his Instagram. "She's trying to make me the criminal with pictures [of injuries] after I tried to calm her down."
Following the producer's refutation, Jvcki Wai uploaded another, more detailed account of the assault.
"He repeatedly pushed me down on the floor and threatened me by throwing things at me," she said. "He even tried to get a knife out from the kitchen. When I tried to report him [to the police] with my phone, he took my phone away. He slapped me across the face and choked me until I couldn't breathe after that."
AOMG said on Monday that it will provide all necessary support for the rapper. But it did not elaborate further because the matter is currently under formal investigation.
"We hope you understand that any ungrounded rumors can lead to secondary violence and hurt the artist further," the agency said in a press release. "We will make sure that the artist can continue her activities in the safest environment possible."
