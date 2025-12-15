 Brandnew Music to release year-end single featuring agency's artist roster
Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 15:33
Cover artwork for the remake of the 2006 song ″Twelve Nights″ (translated) by the R&B duo As One [BRANDNEW MUSIC]

Brandnew Music is set to release a year-end single featuring the agency's roster of artists at 6 p.m. on Monday, it said the same day.
 
Titled “Re:Brandnewal,” the single comprises a remake of the 2006 song “Twelve Nights” (translated) by As One to commemorate the R&B duo’s Lee Min, who died in August.
 

Monday also marks Lee’s birthday.
 
Artists participating in the remake include Hanhae, Verbal Jint, Bumkey, Vincent Blue and Lee Dae-hwi of boy band AB6IX.
 
The music video was made entirely using AI technology, Brandnew Music said.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
