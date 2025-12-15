Entertainer Park Na-rae's 'doctor' admits to being unlicensed, does not comment on comedian
Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 18:30
A woman suspected of administering unauthorized medical treatments to comedian Park Na-rae admitted to not possessing a medical license but did not confirm if she had any relationship with Park, according to local media on Monday.
Park's former manager recently released text messages as proof that the entertainer allegedly received an intravenous drip from the woman, referred to as “Injection Auntie” in Korean, at a hotel in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang, after filming a television program in July 2023. The messages included payment details for the house call.
The woman acknowledged that the name and bank account number shown in the texts belonged to her. However, when asked whether she had treated Park, she responded, “I have no idea,” and “I don’t remember,” according to the Munhwa Ilbo’s report on Monday.
The woman also admitted that she did not have a medical license but had experience providing prescriptions as she had worked at a clinic before Korea enforced the separation between prescribing and dispensing medications.
Park became the focus of public scrutiny earlier this month after her former manager accused her of workplace abuse. Additional allegations soon followed that Park had also received unauthorized IV injections and proxy prescriptions from another unlicensed woman — not the Injection Auntie. Park has since suspended all broadcasting activities.
A complaint has been filed with the Gangnam Police Precinct through the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission's e-People portal. It accuses Park and the second unlicensed woman of violating the Narcotics Control Act, the Medical Service Act and the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act.
Lim Hyun-taek, a former head of the Korean Pediatric Association, separately filed a complaint with prosecutors accusing the unlicensed woman of violating the Medical Service Act.
Under Korean law, only licensed medical professionals may perform medical treatments, and they must do so within their license limits. Unlicensed medical practice is punishable by up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 50 million won ($34,000).
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)