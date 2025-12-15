Hyun Bin, Jung Woo-sung lead star-studded Disney+ series 'Made in Korea'
Seeing Hyun Bin and Jung Woo-sung together was enough to generate buzz for Disney+’s upcoming series “Made in Korea." But its star-studded lineup doesn't end there — it also includes Cho Yeo-jeong, Woo Do-hwan and Jung Sung-il, all of whom are widely popular and praised actors in Korea.
“I think this may be the most fun I’ve ever had working on a project,” said director Woo Min-ho, who also helmed hit films like “Harbin” (2024) and “The Man Standing Next” (2020), during the series’ news conference held at a hotel in southern Seoul on Monday. He added that he was "lucky" to be able to gather such a cast.
“I’m not sure if I should say this, but out of all my works, this may be the most entertaining.”
Though Woo has built his career primarily in film, he emphasized that the series was approached with the same mindset, prioritizing cinematic quality despite its streaming format.
“We approached it very much like making a film. I didn’t really draw a distinction just because it was a series or a work for a streaming platform,” the director said. “I wanted the project to achieve the same level of quality as my previous works, if not exceed them.”
Set in the 1970s, the series follows Ki-tae, played by Hyun Bin, a man who is an agent by day and a smuggler by night, driven by his ambition for wealth and power. However, prosecutor Geon-young, played by Jung Woo-sung, stands in Ki-tae’s way, and the two do whatever it takes to bring each other down.
The series is one of Disney+'s tentpole projects this year, with a second season already in the works. Its production cost is estimated at 70 billion won ($47.5 million), although director Woo did not confirm the numbers at the press event. “It’s true that the production costs were high, given the overseas locations and the need to recreate a period setting,” he said,
Despite the show being set in the 1970s, the director said that it remains deeply relevant to today's audiences.
“Much like today, that era was marked by turbulence and chaos, with people rushing headlong toward their desires,” the director said. “I think viewers will quickly and easily sense how closely that time mirrors the world we live in now. I believe it will be fun for the viewers to compare the past with the present.”
“Made in Korea” also marks Hyun Bin’s first-ever project on a streaming platform and his second collaboration with director Woo, with whom he also worked for the historical film “Harbin” (2024). The actor shared his excitement about connecting with global audiences through Disney+.
Compared with his role in “Harbin,” in which he portrayed independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun (1879–1910), Hyun Bin revealed that he gained around 13 to 14 kilograms (28.6 to 30.8 pounds) for the upcoming series — viewers can expect to see him with a noticeably larger physique.
“I think this is probably the biggest physical figure I’ve had among all the characters I’ve played so far,” Hyun Bin said.
“One of the reasons for that change was that my character, at the time, was a man who belonged to the Korean Central Intelligence Agency, the most powerful institution of that era," he said. "I wanted some of that authority and intimidation to be reflected in his physical presence as well.”
Jung, who portrays prosecutor Geon-young, described his character as “a man of relentless determination.”
The actor also briefly mentioned his personal life, including his recent marriage and the controversy over fathering a child out of wedlock, but he refused to go into detail.
“Since today’s event is a gathering of many actors in support of ‘Made in Korea,’ I ask for your understanding that I won’t be able to speak in detail about personal matters or changes in my family life today,” he said, adding that he “hopes the viewers would truly enjoy it.”
The series also draws inspiration from real historical events, while expanding on them through the director’s own imagination. The series covers the same historic situation — the Yodogo Hijacking Incident — that was recently depicted in Netflix’s black comedy film “Good News,” directed by Byun Sung-hyun, prompting questions about how “Made in Korea” might approach the same event differently.
“I’ve heard that director Byun’s film is very good, but I haven’t had the chance to see it yet," director Woo said. "If the opportunity comes up, I’d like to watch it.”
“Since I haven’t seen it, it’s difficult to talk about the differences. But I think it could be interesting to compare the two after watching them.”
He also briefly noted that people around him have said the first episode of “Made in Korea,” which covers the same incident, feels more genre-driven.
Given the show’s distinctly Korean historical backdrop, Woo acknowledged concerns about how global audiences might respond. However, he said those worries were eased after discussions with Disney executives.
“I had the chance to speak with Disney+ staff and executives from the headquarters and the Asia-Pacific office, and when I asked them about it, they told me that it didn’t feel like a major barrier at all," he said.
“They told me that stories about people driven by desire and power games can be found in any country. Viewed from that perspective, they said the series was easy to follow and engaging, which I am hopeful [that the global viewers will too].”
Disney+'s crime series "Made in Korea" will be released on Dec. 24.
