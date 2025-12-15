 Korea, U.S. hold joint drill on nuclear, radiological terror responses
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Korea, U.S. hold joint drill on nuclear, radiological terror responses

Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 19:05
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' sign is seen at the ministry's office in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Sept. 24, 2025. [YONHAP]

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' sign is seen at the ministry's office in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Sept. 24, 2025. [YONHAP]

 
Korea and the United States began a two-day joint drill on countering nuclear and radiological terrorism on Monday as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation in nuclear security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
 
The fourth Winter Tiger will run through Tuesday in Seoul, with around 120 officials from the two countries' related agencies taking part in the drill, the ministry said.
 

Related Article

The exercise, conducted based on a scenario in which a radiological terrorism incident occurs in Seoul, will review joint response capabilities and examine the roles of relevant agencies. They will also discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in such efforts.
 
The Winter Tiger exercise was launched in 2017 to enhance bilateral cooperation and capabilities to counter nuclear and radiological terrorism. It is led by Korea's Foreign Ministry, the U.S. Department of War and the Department of Energy.
 

Yonhap
tags united states korea antiterrorism foreign ministry

More in Defense

Korea, U.S. hold joint drill on nuclear, radiological terror responses

Lee instructs gov't to consider revoking national merit for late colonel over crackdown in Jeju uprising

U.S. Air Force completes recovery of crashed MQ-9 drone

USFK commander stresses conditions over time period in wartime control transition

U.S. reaffirms extended deterrence commitment to Korea under Trump's 2nd term

Related Stories

Presidential office defends Foreign Minister Cho over China remarks

Korea in 'close consultation' with U.S. over potential 'sensitive country' designation

Korea had 'constructive' defense cost-sharing talks with U.S.: Official

Korea, Japan continuing to narrow differences over forced labor issue: Vice FM

Korea to strengthen communication with U.S. on agricultural imports: Minister
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)