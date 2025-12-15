Korea, U.S. hold joint drill on nuclear, radiological terror responses

Korea and the United States began a two-day joint drill on countering nuclear and radiological terrorism on Monday as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation in nuclear security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.The fourth Winter Tiger will run through Tuesday in Seoul, with around 120 officials from the two countries' related agencies taking part in the drill, the ministry said.The exercise, conducted based on a scenario in which a radiological terrorism incident occurs in Seoul, will review joint response capabilities and examine the roles of relevant agencies. They will also discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in such efforts.The Winter Tiger exercise was launched in 2017 to enhance bilateral cooperation and capabilities to counter nuclear and radiological terrorism. It is led by Korea's Foreign Ministry, the U.S. Department of War and the Department of Energy.Yonhap