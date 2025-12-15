 Lee instructs gov't to consider revoking national merit for late colonel over crackdown in Jeju uprising
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Lee instructs gov't to consider revoking national merit for late colonel over crackdown in Jeju uprising

Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 11:41
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a policy briefing by the education ministry in the administrative city of Sejong on Dec. 15. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a policy briefing by the education ministry in the administrative city of Sejong on Dec. 15. [YONHAP]

 
President Lee Jae Myung has instructed the Veterans Ministry to revoke the designation of a late Army colonel as a person of national merit, officials said Monday, following criticism over his past role in the suppression of a civilian uprising on Jeju Island in 1948.
 
Lee gave the order a day earlier as the ministry had come under fire for granting the designation to the late Col. Park Jin-kyung, who has been accused of leading operations that involved the violent crackdown against civilians during the Jeju uprising.
 

Related Article

 
In October, the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs approved a request from one of Park's bereaved family members to recognize him as a person of national merit, citing a military decoration he had received for combat merit. The certificate of national merit was delivered to the family last month.
 
After the decision became public earlier this month, the ministry apologized to victims and bereaved families of the Jeju incident for failing to properly screen the case.
 
Veterans Minister Kwon Oh-eul last week visited Jeju to personally apologize, but said the ministry currently lacks the authority to revoke the designation, noting that such action would require amendments to the current system.
 
The Jeju uprising began on April 3, 1948, and continued for seven years, involving resistance by Jeju islanders during the period of the U.S. military-led rule in the wake of Korea's liberation from Japanese occupation.
 
The protests left an estimated 14,000 to 30,000 civilians, or up to 10 percent of the island's population at the time, killed in armed crackdowns.

Yonhap
tags jeju island uprising victim

More in Defense

Lee instructs gov't to consider revoking national merit for late colonel over crackdown in Jeju uprising

U.S. Air Force completes recovery of crashed MQ-9 drone

USFK commander stresses conditions over time period in wartime control transition

U.S. reaffirms extended deterrence commitment to Korea under Trump's 2nd term

U.S. military to retake control of all Osan Air Base gate access from Korea

Related Stories

All 8 aboard capsizing fishing boat rescued off coast of Jeju Island

Dolphin discovery

Heaviest November rain in 101 years drenches Jeju

Log the plog: Jeju launches app to record plogging work for volunteer credit

Sand, sea and sports: Jeju Island grows reputation as top athlete training destination
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)