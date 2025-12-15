Lee and Laotian president set to discuss transnational crime responses at summit

President Lee Jae Myung is set to hold summit talks with Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith on Monday, with discussions to center on closer coordination to combat transnational crimes, as well as economic and security cooperation.The two leaders are expected to explore ways to strengthen joint efforts to curb transnational crimes, such as online scam operations, which have surged across Southeast Asia in recent years.During the summit, the two countries plan to sign mutual legal assistance and extradition treaties to lay the groundwork for closer cooperation in combating transnational crimes, according to Lee's office.Korea has been working with regional partners to address a rise in criminal cases involving Korean nationals, including online fraud, illegal gambling and drug trafficking.Their talks are also expected to explore ways to expand trade and investment, strengthen cooperation in infrastructure and supply chains and coordinate on regional and international issues, the office said.Thongloun arrived in Seoul on Sunday for a two-day official visit at Lee's invitation, as this year marks the 30th anniversary of restoring diplomatic relations between Korea and Laos.The two countries first forged their diplomatic ties in 1974 but severed them the following year due to the rise of communist governments in Southeast Asia following the end of the Vietnam War. Diplomatic relations were restored in 1995.On the first day, First Lady Kim Hea Kyung and her Laotian counterpart, Naly Sisoulith, visited Jogye Temple in downtown Seoul and had discussions on cultural exchanges.The Laotian leader's visit comes two months after Thongloun traveled to Pyongyang and held summit talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the occasion of the 80th founding anniversary of the North's ruling party and agreed to strengthen bilateral ties.Yonhap