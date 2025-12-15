Modern hanbok and Maori wisdom: How New Zealand's ambassador connects with Korea

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting concluded in early November in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang. What were the substantive outcomes of APEC for New Zealand and Korea?

Korea hosted an excellent APEC. My prime minister stayed four days and left very happy. The gala dinner was outstanding. G-Dragon was an amazing performer. The event blended tradition, modern art and technology.

Korea focused on AI and demographic change — both important for the region’s future. The Gyeongju Declaration emphasized inclusive growth and sustainability. APEC is also valuable as a platform for leaders to meet — Korea’s relationships with partners were strengthened.

New Zealand and Korea launched a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP). The CSP includes increased and more institutionalized strategic dialogues. Our foreign ministers will now meet annually. We launched a new strategic dialogue at deputy minister-level that goes into more modern areas. We also have a focused dialogue on economic security, which is increasingly important.

We are establishing initiatives such as an Antarctic research collaboration, a science program on quantum technology and critical minerals and cooperation under the Minerals Security Partnership.

We also have a new agreement on emergency management response to increase resilience. It takes the relationship beyond traditional trade and security cooperation.

Can you share any behind-the-scenes stories from the APEC summit?

Our prime minister’s plane landed so early that the military air base wasn’t open yet, so we landed at the commercial airport instead. It was unusual to see a military plane come up to the gate. Regarding accommodation concerns: we stayed at Nonghyup Bank’s training center, the first nonemployees ever to stay there. They refitted rooms for our delegation. It was extremely convenient, close to the venue and ideal for officials attending late-night meetings.

Tell us about why you chose this restaurant. What are the characteristics of a New Zealand brunch?

It reflects New Zealand’s diverse and immigrant-influenced society. We borrow ideas from many cultures and fuse them with fresh New Zealand ingredients — like avocado and egg on toast, with European-inspired bread and added spices. New Zealand produces food mainly for export, so quality and freshness are high. Sustainability matters in New Zealand’s food production very much. We have strong environmental and social governance standards. Consumers, including in Korea, care increasingly about sustainability and animal welfare.

New Zealand is popular for its dairy and wine among Koreans. What makes New Zealand’s products different?

Space and natural environment. New Zealand is blessed with vast grasslands, which we convert into protein such as dairy and meat. Our expertise even leads to niche exports: for instance, grass seeds for golf courses, carrot seeds used worldwide and disease-free livestock during global crises like mad cow disease.

Our dairy is entirely grass-fed year-round, unlike many countries where cows are kept indoors. This makes our production more natural and sustainable.

New Zealand sent over 6,000 troops during the Korean War — considered a large number for its population — even before formal bilateral ties were formed. How did the relationship formed during the war continue afterward?

Our involvement reflected our values — belief in multilateralism, democracy, rule of law and helping people choose freedom. New Zealanders volunteered in World War I, World War II and the Korean War — only volunteers, no conscription. Since then, we’ve remained committed to the United Nations Command. We are currently the second-largest contributing member after the United States. We increased our contribution this year to help protect peace on the Korean Peninsula.

There were reports that Maori troops came to Korea with spears during the Korean War. Is this verified?

No, I’ve never heard it. Maori people didn’t use spears for hunting, and by the 1950s, Maori and non-Maori New Zealanders were fully modernized. The troops we sent were highly trained and equipped with modern technology — naval ships and gunnery battalions.

What lasting connections came from New Zealand’s involvement in the war?

New Zealand veterans established scholarship trusts for Korean children in places where our troops served — Gapyeong and Baengnyeong Island. I personally award scholarships every year to middle and high school students in both places.

Baengnyeong Island has only one school, but the students know all about New Zealand and greet me with “kia ora.” Afterward, I received handwritten letters thanking us not just for scholarships but for visiting and broadening their worldview.

A veteran in his 90s told me that in the 1950s, all the hills in Korea were bare, like the hills you see across the DMZ today. I hadn’t realized how extraordinary Korea’s nationwide reforestation effort was. Korea rebuilt not just cities but also nature.

New Zealand's youth “exodus” has topped news headlines recently.

I don’t see it as a serious problem. Young New Zealanders have always traveled overseas, calling it the “OE” (Overseas Experience). Traditionally, it was Britain. Now, they go everywhere.

Many leave, but most return later. After the Covid-19 pandemic, many people could not travel for years, so now it may appear as a surge. Economic pressures exist, but this is global, not unique to New Zealand.

Unlike Korea, we have immigration-driven population growth. Many people still want to immigrate to New Zealand.

At the same time, many Koreans visit or live in New Zealand. Why do you think Koreans are drawn to New Zealand?

New Zealand has beautiful scenery, tourism, English education and a relaxed lifestyle. But I think what especially attracts Koreans is the shared values: democracy, rule of law and supporting a rules-based system.

As relatively small countries, fairness and accepted rules matter to both of us.

Why did you choose today’s outfit?

I wear modern hanbok often. I prefer the long, straight “men’s” style because it suits my body shape better. Modern hanbok with details like knots and simple layers feels natural to wear, not like a costume.

At gala dinners or events where I need to introduce myself to business leaders or ministers, it becomes a great conversation starter. People recognize the hanbok influence immediately, and it shows cultural respect while still being my own style.

The former Canadian ambassador often wears modern hanbok. She took me to a shop, and we bought some pieces together. Kim Sung-hyup, director of the Global Green Growth Institute, was inspired by us and bought a modern hanbok from the same shop and later gifted me the piece I’m wearing today.

You have been posted as an ambassador since 2023. What has surprised you the most while living in Korea?

Korea’s ability to mix ancient tradition with modern culture. Founder's Day having its 5,347th year shocked me. New Zealand is very young in comparison.

Second, how deeply our values align. Maori whakatauki resonate strongly with Koreans, especially when written in hangul. There’s a Maori saying: "The most important thing in the world is people, people, people." Both societies value people. I wrote it in Korean calligraphy on Hangul Day and posted it on Instagram, and it went viral because I think the sentiment is especially meaningful to Koreans as well.

Third, the special shared story of "Pokarekare Ana," also known as "Yeonga" in Korean. I didn’t know Koreans had their own version. "Pokarekare Ana" is a Maori love song, slower and more emotional. The Korean version is more cheerful, but it’s a wonderful example of cultural adaptation and the emotional universality of music.

I heard you are a huge K-pop fan. Who is your favorite K-pop artist?

Suga from BTS. I read an article in The Atlantic about BTS, and I clicked the video link out of curiosity and kept watching and watching. It restored my faith in the creativity of younger generations.

Suga feels particularly creative as his lyrics are poetic and profound. My Korean teacher and I study Suga’s lyrics together. They’re complex, almost like studying ancient poetry.

“Interlude: Shadow” (2020) is my favorite song by Suga. It’s about achieving success and then fearing the height you’ve reached, and the pressure and visibility that come with it. It can apply to many situations, including diplomacy. I feel a lot of sympathy for the feelings in his songs.