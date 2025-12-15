President Lee, Laotian president agree to elevate relationship to 'comprehensive partnership'
President Lee Jae Myung and Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith agreed to upgrade bilateral relations to a “comprehensive partnership” at a summit in Seoul on Monday.
The two countries also signed treaties on criminal justice cooperation and extradition to combat transnational crimes, including online scams originating in Cambodia.
Lee welcomed Thongloun and his spouse at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, at around 11 a.m. on Monday, then attended back-to-back meetings.
“Since re-establishing diplomatic ties in 1995, South Korea and Laos have made remarkable progress in trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges within a single generation,” Lee said in his opening remarks. “Laos, with its rich natural resources, is an important partner for building a supply chain of critical minerals.”
Lee also expressed hope that South Korean companies will be able to participate in Laos' Luang Prabang International Airport development project.
Thongloun responded that he expects his visit will elevate bilateral relations to a comprehensive partnership. He added that Laos asks for continued support from South Korea, as the former still remains on the list of least developed countries.
In the presence of both leaders, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Laos' President of the Supreme People's Prosecutor Office Xaysana Khotphouthone signed treaties on mutual legal assistance and extradition.
Since October, Laos has faced increasing pressure as members of criminal networks from Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville in Cambodia have fled to border regions in Laos to escape international crackdowns — a so-called balloon effect.
“To respond to transnational crimes like online scams, South Korea and Laos must work closely together,” said Lee. “The treaties signed today will help build a pre-emptive and coordinated system to combat such crimes.”
The two countries also agreed to establish a hotline between the South Korean Embassy in Laos and the Laotian Ministry of Public Security, as well as expedite the signing of a memorandum of understanding on police cooperation, currently under discussion between law enforcement agencies.
The two leaders then pledged to work together on regional and global issues, including matters related to the Korean Peninsula and South Korea-Asean relations.
Lee briefed his Laotian counterpart on Seoul’s efforts to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue and achieve substantive progress toward peace on the Korean Peninsula, asking for Laos’ continued support.
Thongloun, who visited Pyongyang in October this year to attend the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party of Korea and met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, expressed appreciation for South Korea’s efforts and confirmed Laos would continue its constructive engagement.
When asked whether the two leaders discussed North Korea during the summit, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said such discussions would be difficult to confirm because the topic was not addressed while aides were present.
