 Photos from KCNA show North's Kim Yo-jong holding what appears to be Chinese smartphone
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Photos from KCNA show North's Kim Yo-jong holding what appears to be Chinese smartphone

Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 11:35
Kim Yo-jong, left, is seen holding a smartphone resembling the Magic V3 model released by Chinese brand Honor, right, in a photo from the completion ceremony of the Kusong City Hospital in North Pyongan Province, as reported by the Korean Central News Agency on Sept. 14. [YONHAP, HONOR]

Kim Yo-jong, left, is seen holding a smartphone resembling the Magic V3 model released by Chinese brand Honor, right, in a photo from the completion ceremony of the Kusong City Hospital in North Pyongan Province, as reported by the Korean Central News Agency on Sept. 14. [YONHAP, HONOR]

 
Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister, has been photographed holding what appears to be a foldable smartphone.
 
Photos released Sunday by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) from the completion ceremony of the Kusong City Hospital in North Pyongan Province show Kim holding what appears to be a brown-colored smartphone in her right hand.
 

Related Article

 
While the manufacturer has not been confirmed, the device appears, based on its exterior design, to resemble a model released last year from the Magic smartphone series by the Chinese brand Honor, which has been marketed as the world’s thinnest foldable phone.
 
North Korea also produces smartphones under its own brands, according to the pro-North Korean newspaper Choson Sinbo. Smartphones manufactured by Chinese companies are also reportedly supplied to the North under original equipment manufacturing (OEM) arrangements and sold domestically.
 
If the smartphone Kim was carrying was imported from China, it would constitute a violation of United Nations sanctions on North Korea. UN Security Council Resolution 2397 bans the export and import of electronic devices to and from the North.
 
An object believed to be a foldable smartphone is seen, right, at the site where North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the test launch of the new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-18 on July 12, 2023. The left photo shows Kim at the scene of a live-fire drill by a Hwasong artillery unit tasked with key operational missions on the western front on March 9, 2023, where a white, single-body smartphone is visible. [YONHAP]

An object believed to be a foldable smartphone is seen, right, at the site where North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the test launch of the new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-18 on July 12, 2023. The left photo shows Kim at the scene of a live-fire drill by a Hwasong artillery unit tasked with key operational missions on the western front on March 9, 2023, where a white, single-body smartphone is visible. [YONHAP]

 
This is not the first time foldable phones have appeared in images published by North Korean media.
 
A foldable phone that folded vertically was seen on a table in front of Kim Jong-un as he observed the test launch of the Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in July 2023. In June 2023, Hyun Song-wol, a deputy department director of the Workers’ Party, was also photographed carrying a foldable phone at a party plenary meeting.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags North Korea foldable phone

More in North Korea

North Korea urges completion of ruling party projects ahead of key party congress

Photos from KCNA show North's Kim Yo-jong holding what appears to be Chinese smartphone

North's Kim makes rare acknowledgement of country's military casualties in Kursk region

North Korea builds second modern regional hospital, plans more to 'modernize' public health

North Korea welcomes engineer troops' return from Russia's Kursk region

Related Stories

Samsung announces new folding smartphone, faster stylus for Note

Samsung's TriFold sells out in Korea, but low margins create profitability concerns

[NEWS IN FOCUS] Samsung's ambitions to fold come to light

Samsung to hold Unpacked event in Seoul for first time since 2010

Big flex
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)