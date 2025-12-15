Martial law investigation releases findings after half-year inquiry, both DP and PPP unhappy with results
Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 17:23
The special counsel investigating allegations of insurrection linked to the Dec. 3, 2024, declaration of martial law released its findings on Monday, prompting criticism from both the ruling and opposition parties.
The investigation, led by prosecutor Cho Eun-seok, concluded after 180 days. The opposition People Power Party (PPP) dismissed the probe as politically motivated, while the governing Democratic Party (DP) said it fell short and renewed calls for a second special counsel.
Jung Chung-rae, chairman of the DP, said at a party leadership meeting that the investigation had made a “meaningful step forward” by securing the re-detention of former President Yoon Suk Yeol. But he said major questions remained unresolved.
“The investigation failed to properly examine allegations of foreign collusion, the truth behind the ‘Noh Sang-won notebook’ and the identities of coconspirators in the insurrection plot,” Jung said. “Why did Yoon instigate an insurrection, and what was his true motive? This remains unanswered.”
The notebook refers to handwritten notes found in the pocketbook of Noh Sang-won, a former chief of the Defense Intelligence Command accused of helping plan the martial law declaration. The notes mentioned a possible North Korean provocation near the Northern Limit Line.
The special counsel concluded on Sunday that Yoon had instigated the insurrection in an effort to monopolize and retain power.
DP lawmakers said the findings underscored the need for a second investigation. Jung warned that as key figures tied to the martial law plan were being released without detention, the risk of a cover-up was growing.
“As we promised the people, we will push for a court dedicated to the rebellion case and pursue a second, comprehensive special counsel,” he said.
Other ruling party lawmakers echoed the criticism. Rep. Park Sun-won questioned the investigation’s impact in a Facebook post, asking, “What exactly did Cho’s insurrection special counsel do?” Rep. Kim Byung-joo called the results an “incomplete investigation” that left more truth hidden than revealed.
The Rebuilding Korea Party also expressed dissatisfaction. Its floor leader, Seo Wang-jin, said at an emergency news conference that he deeply regretted the decision not to indict figures in the judiciary, including Chief Justice Jo Hee-de and presiding judge Ji Gwi-yeon. DP lawmaker Kang Kyung-sook said the decision deserved condemnation, not regret.
The PPP rejected the criticism. Its leader, Jang Dong-hyeok, held a leadership meeting in a protest tent outside the National Assembly on Monday and accused the DP of pursuing political revenge.
“The push for a second special counsel is an attempt to keep the rebellion narrative alive while covering up their own crimes,” Jang said.
He also criticized a separate special counsel investigation into former first lady Kim Keon Hee, which is examining allegations of illicit payments from the Unification Church, calling it a “legendary example of biased investigation” for excluding the DP in the probe.
The insurrection special counsel sought arrest warrants for 12 people, including former PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho and former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. Courts denied six of those requests.
“It seems they were fixated on finding grounds to dissolve the People Power Party, but came up empty,” Rep. Kim Jae-won said in a radio interview. Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok said the probe had become anticlimactic after overreaching.
The PPP said it would respond by pursuing a separate special counsel investigation into the Unification Church. Floor leader Song Eon-seog called for an immediate launch of what he termed a “Unification Church gate” probe, citing allegations of political funds flowing to the DP and pressure to drop appeals in the Daejang-dong case.
“We are open to discussions and will seek cooperation with other opposition parties,” Song said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG SEO-YUN [[email protected]]
