Reform Party's Lee Jun-seok summoned by special counsel again for ex-first lady's alleged 2022 nomination interference
Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 16:41
The special counsel team led by Min Joong-ki has again summoned Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok as part of an investigation into allegations that former President Yoon Suk Yeol and former first lady Kim Keon Hee interfered in candidate nominations in 2022.
The special counsel notified Lee to appear as a suspect for questioning at 10 a.m. on Dec. 21, according to legal sources on Monday. Lee did not comply with an earlier summons issued on Friday.
The special counsel is investigating allegations that former President Yoon attempted to intervene in nominations for the Gangseo District head and the Pohang mayoral race in 2022 — actions that fall within the scope of the broader probe examining Kim's alleged involvement.
Investigators said evidence and testimony from Lee, who served as leader of the People Power Party at the time, are critical to the investigation.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
