Education Ministry to review CSAT question vetting process after criticism over difficult English exam
Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 15:55 Updated: 15 Dec. 2025, 18:39
The Ministry of Education said Monday it would review how questions are set and vetted for Korea’s college entrance exam after a sharp drop in top scores in the English section drew public outcry over its difficulty.
"The ministry is taking concerns that the English section's difficulty placed an excessive burden on students very seriously," Education Ministry spokesperson Jeong Byeong-ik said at a regular briefing. He noted that English is graded on an absolute scale, meaning a tougher test directly reduces the number of students who can meet fixed score thresholds.
"We are currently reviewing the situation and preparing measures to maintain a stable level of difficulty," he said.
The ministry will conduct a close examination of the entire process for writing and reviewing questions for the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) and draw up institutional reforms to prevent similar problems in the future, he said.
Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin expressed regret over the impact on students and parents, Jeong added.
“Because the English section was set at an excessively difficult level, many students did not receive the grades they expected, and the proportion of students earning a top grade fell to within 4 percent, even lower than under relative grading,” Jeong said, quoting Choi. “We deeply regret the hardship experienced by students and parents.”
Asked whether the ministry had formally launched an investigation into the CSAT's question-setting and review process, deputy spokesperson Cha Young-ah said “a review is underway.”
In the CSAT for 2026 admissions, 3.11 percent of test-takers earned a top grade in English, defined as a raw score of 90 or higher. That marked the lowest share since absolute grading for English was introduced in 2018 and fueled complaints that the test was excessively difficult. One question in particular, centered on the philosophy of Immanuel Kant, drew heavy criticism for its density and abstract reasoning.
Oh Seung-geol, the director of Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation — the state-run body responsible for drafting and administering the exam — resigned last Wednesday after taking responsibility for its difficulty.
Choi also addressed calls to scrap the CSAT altogether during an appearance Monday on CBS Radio’s “Kim Hyun-jung’s News Show.”
“It is difficult to argue for abolition categorically,” he said. “The Ministry of Education is giving deep consideration to how to design a university admissions process that best fits the high school credit system.”
Commenting on a proposal unveiled by the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education last week to abolish the CSAT starting with the 2040 admissions cycle, Choi said the plan could create new problems.
“There are aspects of the intent and direction that I can sympathize with to some extent, but I am also concerned that it could lead to greater confusion in schools,” he said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)