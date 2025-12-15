Ex-President Yoon likely chose martial law date to prevent U.S. intervention, according to insurrection probe

Rural hospitals are short of doctors and not even high pay will attract them

Police raid Unification Church headquarters, nine other sites over political bribery allegations

Staff involved in patient's death at TV personality Yang Jae-woong's hospital partially denies charges

Related Stories

Ex-special warfare commander said he would 'break down doors' to National Assembly on Dec. 3: Testimony

'I'm scared to speak': President's martial law declaration shocks Korea

Justice Ministry denies claims former president Yoon at risk of eyesight loss

Police, military block entrance to National Assembly after martial law declaration in Korea — in pictures

Intelligence service suspected of deleting data on former president's phone after martial law declaration