 ILLIT's agency files defamation suit against manager of NewJeans fan group
Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 20:25
Girl group ILLIT performs at the 20th Seoul Drama Awards held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Oct. 2. [NEWS1]

Girl group ILLIT's agency Belift Lab has filed a defamation suit against the online account manager of Team Bunnies, a coalition of fans of girl group NewJeans that proclaimed itself the legal representative of the five NewJeans members during their battle with HYBE.
 
Belift Lab filed a 100 million won ($68,000) lawsuit last week with the Seoul Western District Court last week against the unidentified operator of the Team Bunnies account and the operator’s parents, according to legal sources on Monday.
 

The lawsuit claims that Team Bunnies posted false information accusing ILLIT of plagiarizing NewJeans, thereby defaming both the group and the label and causing reputational damage and business losses.
 
Belift Lab also took issue with how Team Bunnies allegedly acquired and disclosed confidential documents related to ILLIT. In addition, the label also took issue with the criminal complaint filed by Team Bunnies in November last year against company CEO Kim Tae-ho, after the company denied plagiarism allegations.
 
Meanwhile, members of NewJeans — managed by ADOR, a sub-label of HYBE — announced their return to the agency following a yearlong legal dispute over their exclusive contracts. ADOR officially announced the return of members Haerin and Hyein but remains undecided on the remaining three.
 
NewJeans members respond to questions from the media at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on March 7. [NEWS1]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags ILLIT NewJeans Belift Lab

