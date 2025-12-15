Kakao's Pangyo Agit headquarters receives bomb threat
Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 14:18 Updated: 15 Dec. 2025, 14:36
Kakao received bomb threats — all likely sent by the same perpetrator — early on Monday, according to the IT industry. The messages claimed that explosives had been planted at the company's headquarters in Pangyo, Gyeonggi.
Kakao received the threats through its customer service center.
The company immediately reported the threat to police and fire authorities.
In an internal notice, Kakao said a threat related to explosives at the Pangyo Agit building had been received through its customer service center and instructed employees to work remotely for safety reasons. Employees who had already arrived at the Pangyo office were sent home.
Some of the messages reportedly claimed the sender had demanded money and planted homemade explosives.
“A threatening message was received through the customer service center, and we immediately reported it to the police,” a Kakao representative said. “We are taking the necessary steps [...] with employees' safety as our top priority.”
Police have deployed a special operations unit to check whether any explosives have been planted.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)