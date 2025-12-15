Police raid 10 Unification Church locations amid bribery allegations
Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 09:33 Updated: 15 Dec. 2025, 09:35
- YOON SO-YEON
Police raided 10 locations related to the Unification Church over allegations of providing money to politicians, sources said Monday.
A special investigation team under the National Police Agency sent investigators to the church's headquarters in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi, as well as offices in central Seoul to carry out the search and seizure. The search began at around 9 a.m. on Monday.
The church has recently faced accusations of giving money to politicians of the ruling and opposition parties.
