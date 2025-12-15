Police raid Unification Church headquarters, nine other sites over political bribery allegations
Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 14:50
Police launched a series of raids Monday on 10 locations related to the Unification Church, including its headquarters, Cheon Jeong Palace, as part of an investigation into allegations that the church provided illicit support to political figures.
The Korean National Police Agency's National Office of Investigation said it began executing search and seizure warrants at around 9 a.m. at Cheon Jeong Palace in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi, and at nine other sites, on suspicion of violating the Political Funds Act and bribery laws.
Targets of the raids include the church’s Seoul headquarters in Yongsan District; the National Assembly office and residence of liberal Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Chun Jae-soo, a former oceans minister; and the homes of former DP lawmaker Lim Jong-seong and former conservative United Future Party lawmaker Kim Gyu-hwan.
Church leader Han Hak-ja and Yun Young-ho, former head of the Unification Church’s world headquarters and key figures in the case, have been booked as bribery suspects. Seoul Detention Center, where they are being held, was also searched. Police also included the office of the special counsel team investigating former first lady Kim Keon Hee, which had previously handled related case files, among the search targets.
Investigators have deployed a large number of officers to secure accounting records and other financial documents from the church, focusing on tracing money flows and determining whether alleged bribes were actually delivered.
The raids came five days after police formally assembled a dedicated investigation team last Wednesday. Investigators worked through the weekend reviewing case records and coordinating witness summons to accelerate the probe.
At the center of the allegations is whether the Unification Church provided money or valuables to political figures — including Chun, Lim and Kim — in exchange for support on long-sought projects such as a proposed Korea-Japan undersea tunnel. The investigation was triggered by statements from Yun.
The former lawmaker Chun, along with Lim and Kim, has categorically denied receiving any money or valuables.
During questioning by the Kim Keon Hee special counsel team in August, Yun reportedly stated that he gave Chun — then a sitting lawmaker — luxury watches from Bulgari and Cartier, as well as cash, between 2018 and 2020. He also claimed to have handed over tens of millions of won in cash to Lim and Kim.
However, Yun appeared to retreat from those claims last Friday when he testified as a witness at a Seoul Central District Court hearing in the political funds violation trial of conservative People Power Party (PPP) Rep. Kweon Seong-dong.
“Some of what is being talked about publicly was not my intention,” said Yun, adding that he was being cautious.
Police said they will assess the credibility of Yun’s statements and clarify the extent of church officials' involvement based on seized materials, including the specific timing and locations of any alleged transfers of money or valuables.
Still, skepticism remains within and outside the police over whether the current raids will yield a clear “smoking gun,” given that the Kim Keon Hee special counsel team previously conducted multiple searches related to the Unification Church. Investigators have reportedly said that the records handed over in person by the special counsel team last Wednesday alone are insufficient to fully substantiate the allegations.
Separately, police are also investigating the Kim Keon Hee special counsel team and special counsel Min Joong-ki, after the PPP filed a complaint last Thursday, accusing them of dereliction of duty. Investigators are expected to review that complaint as well, using materials obtained through the latest searches.
