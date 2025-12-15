 Six apprehended in alleged scalping transaction for G-Dragon concert tickets
Six apprehended in alleged scalping transaction for G-Dragon concert tickets

Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 09:08
Singer G-Dragon in central Seoul on Oct. 23 [YONHAP]

Six people, including four Chinese nationals, were apprehended in an alleged scalping transaction for tickets to singer G-Dragon’s concert.
 
According to the Guro Police Precinct, six individuals were apprehended around 1 p.m. Sunday near Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro District, western Seoul, in relation to the alleged resale of tickets in violation of the Punishment of Minor Offenses Act.
 

They had reportedly arranged the transaction online and met near the concert venue to complete the deal.
 
Four of the six were confirmed to be Chinese nationals, most of them believed to be in their 20s.
 
Police imposed a summary fine of 160,000 won ($108) on one person who was about to leave the country. The remaining five were referred for summary judgment.
 
Summary judgment is a streamlined legal process used for minor offenses that typically results in fines of up to 200,000 won without a formal criminal trial.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
