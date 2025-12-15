 Vietnamese student arrested for allegedly abandoning newborn on university campus
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Vietnamese student arrested for allegedly abandoning newborn on university campus

Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 09:36
Police logo [YONHAP]

Police logo [YONHAP]

 
A Vietnamese student was taken into custody after allegedly abandoning a newborn shortly after giving birth on a university campus. The baby was found in a paper bag amid freezing weather, later declared dead at a hospital.
 
According to the Jungbu Police Precinct in Seoul, a report was filed at 6:30 p.m. Sunday stating that a newborn had been found abandoned in a paper bag near a building close to Dongguk University. Police and fire authorities located the baby and rushed the child to a nearby hospital, but the baby did not survive.
 

Related Article

 
Temperatures in Seoul on Sunday dropped below freezing, and the baby was reportedly left outside near the entrance of the building.
 
Police identified a Vietnamese international student as the person who abandoned the child. The student is believed to have given birth in a restroom inside a university building earlier in the afternoon.
 
Due to poor health, the student was immediately transferred to a hospital following the arrest and is currently receiving treatment. Police plan to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident once the student’s condition stabilizes.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM CHUL-WOONG [[email protected]]
tags Vietnam baby birth

More in Social Affairs

Former President Yoon began preparations for martial law in 2023, probe team finds

Police obtain access logs from Coupang security system to determine origins of leak

Vietnamese student arrested for allegedly abandoning newborn on university campus

Police raid 10 Unification Church locations amid bribery allegations

Court rules soldier who concealed DUI conviction isn't entitled to pension

Related Stories

Number of newborns in Korea hits record low for January

Newborns tumble

Consider anonymous births with protections

[THINK ENGLISH] 이하늬, 건강한 여자아기 출산

New strategy for newborns
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)