Vietnamese student arrested for allegedly abandoning newborn on university campus
Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 09:36
A Vietnamese student was taken into custody after allegedly abandoning a newborn shortly after giving birth on a university campus. The baby was found in a paper bag amid freezing weather, later declared dead at a hospital.
According to the Jungbu Police Precinct in Seoul, a report was filed at 6:30 p.m. Sunday stating that a newborn had been found abandoned in a paper bag near a building close to Dongguk University. Police and fire authorities located the baby and rushed the child to a nearby hospital, but the baby did not survive.
Temperatures in Seoul on Sunday dropped below freezing, and the baby was reportedly left outside near the entrance of the building.
Police identified a Vietnamese international student as the person who abandoned the child. The student is believed to have given birth in a restroom inside a university building earlier in the afternoon.
Due to poor health, the student was immediately transferred to a hospital following the arrest and is currently receiving treatment. Police plan to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident once the student’s condition stabilizes.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM CHUL-WOONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)