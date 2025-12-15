 Woman found dead in waters off Haeundae Beach
Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 08:49 Updated: 15 Dec. 2025, 08:56
Police logo [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
A woman was found dead in the waters off Haeundae Beach in Busan.
 
According to the Busan Coast Guard, a report was filed at 5:06 a.m. Monday stating that an object resembling a person was floating in the sea near Haeundae Beach in Haeundae District, Busan.
 

Officers who responded to the scene recovered the body of a woman, believed to be in her 60s or 70s.
 
Authorities are working to identify the woman and are investigating the exact cause of death by reviewing footage from nearby closed-circuit television cameras.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
