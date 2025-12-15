 It’s not over 'til it’s over…
It’s not over 'til it’s over…

Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 20:30
 
The special prosecutor led by Cho Eun-seok concluded that former President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law on Dec. 3 to seize legislative and judicial power and monopolize authority, calling it a palace coup. Investigators said preparations began in October 2023 and sought to exploit U.S. political transition. They alleged plans to torture election officials to fabricate fraud evidence. Despite the indictments of 27 suspects, Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae seeks a second probe, raising concerns of politicization. Courts will now hold a final judgment in their January rulings on related insurrection charges. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Cartoons

