Im Eun-jung and Baek Hae-ryong’s bitter parting

The controversy over alleged interference in a drug investigation involving Incheon Airport Customs began in September 2023, during a probe into the smuggling of 74 kilograms of methamphetamine by Malaysian couriers. The Yeongdeungpo Police Precinct in Seoul claimed it had secured testimony from the couriers alleging the involvement of officials at the Korea Customs Service at Incheon International Airport.At the time, Baek Hae-ryong, then head of the criminal division at Yeongdeungpo Police Precinct, raised two explosive allegations ahead of a planned media briefing in October. He said a senior official at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency had pressured him to remove the Korea Customs Service from the press release. He also claimed that the Yongsan Police Precinct chief ordered the briefing postponed after saying that Yongsan, a reference to the presidential office under then-President Yoon Suk Yeol, was aware of the case.As the controversy simmered, Korea was thrown into turmoil by the Dec. 3 declaration of martial law, followed by President Yoon’s impeachment and removal from office. After the change in administration, Im Eun-jung, head of the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors’ Office, took charge of a joint prosecution-police investigative team. During a legislative hearing of the National Assembly’s Judiciary Committee in September, Baek unexpectedly escalated his claims, alleging that the presidential office had run a drug monopoly business to finance an insurrection. The spectacle of a public official making such claims drew criticism for resembling the plot of a gangster film.Despite the controversy, President Lee Jae Myung in October ordered Baek to be seconded to the Eastern District Prosecutors’ Office to participate in the investigation, prompting accusations of a conflict of interest.On Dec. 9, the joint investigative team concluded that allegations of customs officials’ involvement in drug smuggling, which had fueled national confusion for more than two years, were groundless. The team found that there was no evidence customs officers had aided the methamphetamine smuggling, and determined that Baek had relied on false testimony from Malaysian couriers in raising the allegations. Claims of investigative pressure by police leadership were also dismissed as lacking substance. The team said, however, that separate allegations involving drug smuggling linked to the presidential office and the family of former first lady Kim Keon Hee, as well as claims of prosecutorial cover-ups, remain under investigation.At this point, the ruling amounted to a clear defeat for Baek. Yet he has continued to push back. Although all three smugglers later changed their statements, Baek argued that such reversals were natural and said it was foolish to claim police had been misled. He accused Im of lacking basic investigative understanding and went further, calling her part of a prosecutorial scandal. He also alleged that prosecutors were distorting information to spread falsehoods and deceive the public, saying he was considering an open investigation of his own.Im, who was promoted directly from senior prosecutor to chief prosecutor in July, bypassing the usual step of deputy chief, met Baek shortly after taking office. At the time, Baek spoke of a shared sense of hardship endured under the Yoon administration, saying they could console each other with little more than a glance. The two figures, both of whom attracted a following among progressive supporters, appeared united for a time. The joint team’s announcement, however, marked a bitter separation.When Baek first raised his allegations during the Yoon administration, some public opinion likened him to Park Jung-hoon, the Marine Corps investigator in the case involving the death of Corporal Chae, seeing him as a principled public servant. After the joint team’s findings, that perception has taken a severe hit. As Im bluntly noted, the damage inflicted by the controversy has been extensive not only for the customs officials involved but also at the national level. Critics say Baek’s actions have deepened public distrust in the investigative capacity of the police.Despite the clarity of the joint team’s findings, President Lee has yet to offer further comment. If he accepts the results, critics argue, the nation’s top leader should act sooner rather than later to draw a clear line and reduce the social costs of prolonged controversy. Above all, Baek must now be candid with the public. He would do well to recall the resolve he held when he entered public service in March 1998 through the open recruitment of police officers.Considering the suffering endured by customs officials wrongfully accused and their families, the burden of responsibility is heavy. The case serves as a reminder that investigative authority can become a weapon when misused. Pressing the accelerator may feel exhilarating, but dangerous stretches of road require restraint and a firm foot on the brake. This, many argue, is the moment to fall silent, stop advancing and look back at the disorderly trail left behind.