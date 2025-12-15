President’s remarks during policy briefings cross the line

For the first time, the government’s annual policy briefings outlining the Lee Jae Myung administration’s direction for the coming year are being broadcast live. The intent is laudable: to inform the public transparently of policy plans and to have the president pose direct questions that spur the civil service into action. Yet controversy has followed a series of inappropriate remarks by President Lee during his questioning and reprimands.During a briefing by the Incheon International Airport Corporation on Dec. 12, Lee asked CEO Lee Hak-jae whether it was true that smuggling tens of thousands of dollars abroad by slipping $100 bills between book pages would go undetected. When Lee Hak-jae avoided a direct answer, the president pressed him sharply, demanding to know whether illegal currency outflows were being properly screened. Foreign currency enforcement, however, falls under the Korea Customs Service rather than the airport operator, making the line of questioning misplaced. Lee’s instruction to search all books carried by departing passengers was similarly inappropriate and, if implemented, could trigger serious congestion at departure gates. Remarks such as “you’re being evasive,” “are you off relaxing somewhere else,” and “you seem to know less than I do” also fell short of the restraint and authority expected of a president.Compounding the issue, the “dollars hidden in books” example cited by Lee was a method reportedly used in the 2019 North Korea remittance case, in which more than 60 employees of Ssangbangwool Group allegedly smuggled $8 million to Shenyang, China. That case resulted in Lee himself being indicted as an alleged accomplice following a prosecution investigation. Regardless of intent, critics argue the reference risked unnecessary misunderstanding and should have been avoided.Another controversy arose the same day during briefings by the Education Ministry and other agencies. Lee raised what he called the “Hwanppa debate” in history education, mentioning “Hwandan Gogi.” When Park Ji-hyang, chair of the Northeast Asian History Foundation, said the foundation prioritizes documentary evidence, Lee asked whether “Hwandan Gogi” was not also a historic text. Given that the work is widely regarded by scholars as a forgery, the president’s comments were criticized as lending undue weight to fringe views. Presidential spokesperson Kim Nam-jun said on Dec. 14 that the remarks did not signal agreement with or endorsement of research into the text, an explanation that underscored the sensitivity of the issue.Live broadcasts of ministerial briefings, with the president posing questions on behalf of the public, are in principle worth welcoming. But those questions should focus squarely on policy substance that citizens need to understand, not on political interrogations that invite needless controversy. Excessive rebukes directed at heads of public institutions appointed by the previous administration risk being interpreted as pressure to step down and should be avoided.Government briefings should strengthen transparency and policy momentum, serving as a forum for communication between the president and ministries or public agencies, not a stage for confrontation that erodes trust.