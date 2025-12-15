Coincidence or revelation? The line of St. Michael

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Archangel Michael is revered as the supreme commander of the heavenly host, a divine warrior who defeats the forces of evil. Across medieval Europe, monasteries and churches were dedicated to this guardian angel. Among them, seven sites have long attracted particular attention for forming an almost perfectly straight line stretching from Ireland to Israel, a phenomenon venerated as the “Line of St. Michael.”At the western end of the line lies Skellig Michael, a remote rocky island off Ireland’s coast. Dedicated to Archangel Michael around the 10th century, the monastery was abandoned by the 13th century. In recent years it gained global recognition after appearing as a Jedi sanctuary in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015) and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (2017). In England’s Cornwall stands St Michael’s Mount, a rocky islet crowned with a fortress and church that becomes an island at high tide. It was modeled on, and closely resembles, Mont-Saint-Michel across the Channel in France.Mont-Saint-Michel in Normandy is the most famous of all Michaelic sanctuaries worldwide. Founded in 708, it boasts more than 1,300 years of history and a dramatic landscape that has made it one of Europe’s most celebrated pilgrimage destinations.Further south, in Italy’s Piedmont region, the Sacra di San Michele rises seven stories high atop a mountain ridge in the Alps. The fortresslike abbey is widely believed to have inspired Umberto Eco while he was writing “The Name of the Rose” (1980). In Apulia, at Monte Sant’Angelo, a cave sanctuary was created around 500 to commemorate an apparition of Archangel Michael. Across the Aegean Sea, on the Greek island of Symi, stands the Monastery of Archangel Michael, a Byzantine-style complex by the shore known for its three-meter-tall statue of the archangel. The easternmost site is the Stella Maris Monastery on Mount Carmel in Israel, traditionally believed to be where the Prophet Elijah, aided by Michael, triumphed over the priests of Baal.The seven sanctuaries are aligned along a 4,190-kilometer straight line, with deviations of only 0.3 to 1 percent. This precision has inspired the belief that the line represents “Michael’s sword,” striking down Satan, and has elevated the route to one of Christianity’s most symbolic pilgrimages.Skeptics note that Europe contains more than 100 shrines dedicated to Archangel Michael, making some degree of linear alignment statistically plausible. Yet believers point out that the line corresponds to the sunrise on Michael’s feast day, May 8, and that its eastern end marks a gateway to Jerusalem, reinforcing its sacred meaning.