손흥민 벽화의 정확한 위치는 바로 여기
Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 09:39
Where exactly is the Son Heung-min mural?
Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사
Wednesday, December 11, 2025
The official Son Heung-min mural was unveiled in north London on Tuesday, adding the Korean superstar to the small pantheon of Spurs’ legends that will exist for time immemorial on the walls of local Tottenham businesses.
unveil: 공개하다, 제막하다
pantheon: 위대한 인물들이 모여 있는 곳, 명예의 전당
지난 화요일(12월 9일) 영국 북런던에서 공식 손흥민 벽화가 공개됐다. 이로써 한국인 수퍼스타는 토트넘 지역 상가 벽에 각인돼 홋스퍼의 전설들의 명예의 전당에 이름을 올리게 됐다.
But if brick-and-mortar effigies are your cup of tea and wandering aimlessly around the streets of Tottenham is not, the one burning question is: Where exactly is the Son Heung-min mural?
brick-and-mortar: (온라인이 아닌) 실제 건물의
effigy: 초상, 형상
one's cup of tea: 취향에 맞는 것
벽으로 옮겨진 초상 구경은 하고 싶지만, 토트넘 거리를 목적 없이 헤매는 일이 내키지 않는다면, 가장 먼저 떠오르는 질문은 바로 다음과 같다. 손흥민 벽화는 정확히 어디에 있을까?
The answer is actually incredibly simple, as Son has somehow managed to leapfrog fellow muralites Harry Kane and Ledley King to claim some prime real estate on Tottenham High Road.
leapfrog: 앞지르다, 뛰어넘다
prime real estate: 가장 좋은 위치, 요지
실제 답은 싱거울 정도로 간단하다. 손흥민은 헌정 벽화 선배인 해리 케인과 레들리 킹을 제치고 토트넘 하이로드에서 가장 좋은 위치를 차지하는 데 성공했다.
Coming from the south, having arrived in Tottenham via Bruce Grove or Seven Sisters stations or on a local bus, Son is actually located just past Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, on the wall of the 3 Points Cafe, and just across the road from The Bricklayers Arms pub.
브루스 그로브 역이나 세븐 시스터스 역, 혹은 지역 버스를 타고 남쪽에서 토트넘에 도착했다면, 손흥민 벽화는 토트넘 홋스퍼 스타디움을 조금 지난 지점에 있다. 3 포인트 카페 건물 외벽에 그려져 있으며 맞은 편에는 브릭레이어스 암스 펍이 있다.
That puts Son directly on Tottenham High Road and even visible from outside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as well as directly in the line of sight of anybody coming down White Hart Lane from White Hart Lane Station.
line of sight: 시야
come down (a street): (거리 등을) 따라 내려오다, 이동해오다
즉, 손흥민 벽화는 토트넘 하이로드 바로 위에 있다. 토트넘 홋스퍼 스타디움 밖에서도 보이고, 화이트 하트 레인 역에서 화이트 하트 레인을 따라 내려와도 바로 시야에 들어온다.
Kane, meanwhile, lives on the side of the Brown Eagle pub directly across the road from the stadium. Tucked slightly down Whitehall Street, Kane isn’t visible to fans walking north from Seven Sisters, but is easily visible from the stadium.
tuck down: (골목 등으로) 살짝 들어가다, 살짝 넣다
한편, 해리 케인 벽화는 스타디움 건너편 브라운 이글 펍 측면에 있다. 화이트홀 스트리트 쪽으로 살짝 들어가 있어 세븐 시스터스 방향에서 북쪽으로 걸어오는 팬들에겐 보이지 않지만, 스타디움에서는 잘 보인다.
Ledley King, a Spurs’ legend of the early 2000s and another former captain, also has a home on the walls of Tottenham High Road, although his is further south on the grounds of the community sports center.
2000년대 초 홋스퍼의 전설이자 또 다른 전 주장인 레들리 킹 역시 토트넘 하이로드 벽에 자신의 벽화가 있다. 하지만 그의 벽화는 남쪽으로 더 내려간 지역 스포츠 센터 부지 내에 있다.
The Son mural was unveiled on Tuesday, when the former club captain returned to Tottenham to officially say goodbye. He moved to Los Angeles FC in the summer after a decade with the North London club.
decade: 10년
벽화가 공개된 화요일은 전 주장 손흥민이 공식 작별 인사를 위해 토트넘을 다시 찾은 날이었다. 그는 이 북런던 클럽에서 10년을 보낸 뒤 지난 여름 미국 로스앤젤레스FC로 이적했다.
This isn’t Son’s first brush with a north London wall. He is already the subject of a mural on Stoneleigh Road, a residential street across from Bruce Grove Station. That mural, which captures Son in his classic photo celebration, was painted in 2022 and appears to still be in place.
brush with: ~와/과 스치다, 경험하다
residential street: 주택가
손흥민이 북런던 벽과 인연을 맺은 것은 이번이 처음이 아니다. 그는 이미 브루스 그로브 역 맞은편 주택가인 스톤리 로드에도 벽화를 하나 갖고 있다. 손흥민 특유의 사진 세리머니를 담은 이 벽화는 2022년에 그려져, 지금도 그대로 남아 있는 것으로 알려졌다.
BY JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
