 All 3 Koreans miss out on PGA Tour cards in final qualifying tournament
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Golf

print dictionary print

All 3 Koreans miss out on PGA Tour cards in final qualifying tournament

Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 09:54
This May 11, file photo provided by the Korea PGA Tour shows Korean golfer Bae Yong-jun. [YONHAP]

This May 11, file photo provided by the Korea PGA Tour shows Korean golfer Bae Yong-jun. [YONHAP]

All three Koreans in action at the final PGA Tour qualifying tournament have missed out on their tour membership for 2026.
 
Bae Yong-jun finished as the top Korean player in the final stage of the PGA Tour Q-School at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Sunday, as he tied for 85th at even par 280.
 

Related Article

Only the top five players earned their PGA Tour cards for next year, with the next 40 finishers and ties gaining membership for the second-tier Korn Ferry Tour.
 
Ok Tae-hoon tied for 92nd after shooting one-over 281.
 
Bae and Ok were trying to make a jump from the Korea PGA Tour. Ok was the top player at home this past season, winning the Player of the Year honor while also leading the tour in money and top-10 finishes. Bae ranked fifth in the Player of the Year points standings and made it through the penultimate stage of the PGA Tour qualifying to get to the final phase.
 
This June 22, file photo provided by the Korea PGA Tour shows Korean golfer Ok Tae-hoon. [YONHAP]

This June 22, file photo provided by the Korea PGA Tour shows Korean golfer Ok Tae-hoon. [YONHAP]

The third Korean in the field at TPC Sawgrass, Noh Seung-yul, withdrew during the final round. He started the final round as the top Korean player, as he had been tied for 51st, but he only completed nine holes in the final round before calling it a day.
 
Noh, who began his round on the back nine, had a disastrous 10 at the par-5 16th hole. The 34-year-old has one PGA Tour victory to his credit — the 2014 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Yonhap
tags PGA Tour Korea

More in Golf

All 3 Koreans miss out on PGA Tour cards in final qualifying tournament

Kim Si-woo quells LIV rumors, commits to 2026 PGA Tour season opener

Koreans well off lead after opening round of PGA Tour qualifying event

Four-time PGA Tour winner Kim Si-woo reportedly set to join LIV Golf

Three Korean players earn LPGA cards for 2026

Related Stories

The stats that defined the PGA Tour in August

Celebrating 10 years of Matsuyama magic

Tom Kim gets messy as Cole takes early lead at PGA Championship

Tiger Woods-hosted PGA Tour 2024 Genesis Invitational tees off

Scottie Scheffler on 'living a lifetime in one year' after FedExCup win
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)