 9 African migrants died in freezing temperatures near Morocco-Algeria border
Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 08:57
A view of Algerian and Moroccan flags along the closed border with Morocco, in the town of Marsa Ben M'Hidi, Algeria, Aug. 11, 2023. [AP/YONHAP]

Exposure to freezing temperatures near Morocco’s border with Algeria killed nine African migrants, a tragedy that rights groups in the North African country called deeply concerning and a violation of the right to freedom of movement.
 
The bodies of seven men and two women were found in Ras Asfour, a remote mountainous Moroccan area known for its plunging temperatures in winter, the Moroccan Association of Human Rights said Saturday in a statement.
 

“They died from extreme cold, which their exhausted bodies could not withstand,” it said.
 
One of the migrants was from Guinea, the group said. The rest were from various countries throughout sub-Saharan Africa, though specific information about their identities remains unknown. Morocco’s Interior Ministry did not immediately respond to questions about the individuals who died.
 
Every year, thousands of migrants seeking better living conditions attempt to cross illegally from North Africa to Europe, including from Morocco to Spain. Some aim for Ceuta and Melilla — two tiny Spanish enclaves in North Africa — by scaling border fences or swimming. Others attempt to reach Spain’s Canary Islands, taking a longer route through the Atlantic Ocean.
 
The North African nation’s security forces regularly report blocking such attempts.
 
Throughout Europe and Africa, North Africa is known as a transit point for migrants en route to Europe’s southern border.
 
Security agreements with the European Union have strengthened authorities' ability to deter migration in North Africa. Many who originally intended to migrate to Europe spend months or years working informally — doing construction, agriculture or domestic work. Others rely on aid while waiting for opportunities to cross the Mediterranean Sea or Atlantic Ocean.
 
The Moroccan Association of Human Rights statement said six of the bodies were buried last week, and two were kept at the request of their relatives. “We will make sure that this case is followed up on,” it said.
 
The Moroccan Organization of Human Rights — a different association — earlier this week called for the humanization of borders, the decriminalization of illegal migration and residence, and the creation of a mechanism to track missing migrants to prevent tragedies like the one in Ras Asfour.

AP
tags Morocco Algeria Border Africa

