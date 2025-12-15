Flash floods kill 21 people in Morocco's Safi

At least 21 people were killed in flash floods triggered by torrential rains on Sunday in Morocco's Atlantic coastal province of Safi, Moroccan authorities said.The floods also injured 32 people, and most of them have left the hospital, authorities said in a statement.One hour of heavy rain was enough to flood homes and shops in the old town of Safi, and sweep away cars and cut many roads in Safi and its surroundings, as rescue efforts continue, they said.Morocco is experiencing heavy rain and snowfall on the Atlas Mountains following seven years of drought that emptied some of its main reservoirs.Reuters