 Flash floods kill 21 people in Morocco's Safi
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Flash floods kill 21 people in Morocco's Safi

Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 09:45
People enter the Rabat bus station decorated with Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 branding in Rabat, Morocco, on Dec 14. [AFP/YONHAP]

People enter the Rabat bus station decorated with Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 branding in Rabat, Morocco, on Dec 14. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
At least 21 people were killed in flash floods triggered by torrential rains on Sunday in Morocco's Atlantic coastal province of Safi, Moroccan authorities said.
 
The floods also injured 32 people, and most of them have left the hospital, authorities said in a statement.
 

Related Article

One hour of heavy rain was enough to flood homes and shops in the old town of Safi, and sweep away cars and cut many roads in Safi and its surroundings, as rescue efforts continue, they said.
 
Morocco is experiencing heavy rain and snowfall on the Atlas Mountains following seven years of drought that emptied some of its main reservoirs.

 

Reuters
tags Morocco Flood

More in World

Zelensky offers to drop NATO bid for security guarantees but rejects U.S. push to cede territory

Father and son gunmen kill at least 15 people in attack on Hanukkah event at Sydney's Bondi Beach

Flash floods kill 21 people in Morocco's Safi

9 African migrants died in freezing temperatures near Morocco-Algeria border

Chile's leftist candidate concedes defeat to ultraconservative Kast in presidential runoff

Related Stories

Mourning for Morocco

Death toll in central Texas flash floods rises to 78 as sheriff says 10 campers remain missing

Korean envoy receives royal award for recognizing Moroccan war veterans

[VIDEO] Rodri: “We are not afraid to fail”

[VIDEO] All you need to know: Morocco v Croatia
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)