Japan's last two giant pandas going back to China early next year
Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 15:46
Japan is set to become “panda-free” as the last two giant pandas remaining in the country are scheduled to be returned to China in late January next year.
The Asahi Shimbun reported Monday that the twin pandas Xiao Xiao, a male, and Lei Lei, a female, currently housed at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, will be sent back to China. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government had been in talks with Chinese authorities ahead of the official return deadline of Feb. 20, 2026, and has now finalized the return for late January 2026. The exact date is expected to be announced soon.
Born at Ueno Zoo in June 2021, Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei are the offspring of Ri Ri and Shin Shin, both of whom were returned to China in September 2024. The twins were the last pandas left in Japan after Wakayama Prefecture’s Adventure World returned all four pandas it had been raising under a joint conservation project with China in June.
The newspaper reported that while the Japanese government and local authorities have requested the loan of new pandas from China, the prospects remain uncertain. If the two pandas are returned without a replacement, it will mark the first time since 1972 that Japan has no pandas.
Rising tensions between Japan and China are also seen as an obstacle to further panda loan negotiations, particularly after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Nov. 7 mentioned the possibility of intervention in the event of a Taiwan contingency.
Giant pandas were first introduced to Japan in 1972 following the normalization of diplomatic relations between Japan and China. Since then, more than 30 pandas have been kept in Japan through research and joint conservation programs. China has long used the giant panda — a species native only to China — as a diplomatic tool, often referred to as “panda diplomacy,” offering the animals as gifts or loans to friendly nations.
Under standard agreements, giant pandas born overseas are typically required to be returned to China around the age of four, when they reach adulthood. Korea currently has four giant pandas, all at Everland theme park: two adults gifted to Korea in 2016 and their twin daughters, born in 2023. One other panda born in Korea was returned to China in 2024.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)