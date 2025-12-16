 Kospi opens lower ahead of key U.S. economic data
Kospi opens lower ahead of key U.S. economic data

Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 10:05
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Dec. 16. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Dec. 16. [YONHAP]

 
Shares opened lower Tuesday as investors wait for key economic data from the United States set to be released this week amid lingering woes over the AI sector.
 
The benchmark Kospi fell 36.67 points, or 0.9 percent, to 4,053.92 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 
Overnight, U.S. stocks ended lower after a tech sell-off sparked by concerns over AI valuations.
 
The S&P 500 finished 0.2 percent lower, the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.6 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched down 0.1 percent.
 
Investors are turning their attention to a swath of U.S. economic data, including nonfarm payrolls and consumer price data for October and November, set to be released this week.
 
The data will help fill the data void created by the U.S. government's shutdown.
 
In Seoul, most large-cap shares were trading lower.
 
Market top-cap Samsung Electronics added 0.1 percent, while its chipmaking rival SK hynix retreated 1.71 percent.
 
Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace moved down 2.97 percent, top car maker Hyundai Motor slid 0.68 percent, and bio firm Celltrion dipped 0.53 percent.
 
The local currency was quoted at 1,469.4 won against the dollar, down 0.11 percent from the previous session's close of 1,471 won.
 
On Monday, foreign exchange authorities agreed with the state pension operator to extend their currency swap deal by one year, through the end of 2026.

