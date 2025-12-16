 Huons subsidiary HuM&C eyes expansion with medical container plant in Vietnam
Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 09:50
HuM&C Vina’s plant in Vietnam [HUONS GROUP]

HuM&C Vina’s plant in Vietnam [HUONS GROUP]

 
Huons Group’s health care packaging subsidiary, HuM&C, has begun full-scale operations at its new medical container plant in Vietnam as it moves to secure future growth engines and expand its business portfolio.
 
HuM&C, founded in 2002, is a manufacturing company that produces medical and aesthetic glass containers such as ampoules, as well as various cosmetic accessories.
 
HuM&C Vina is Huons Group’s first overseas production base and the Vietnamese subsidiary of HuM&C. The 4,500-square-meter (48,437-square-foot) factory, located in Hung Yen Province, has an annual production capacity of about 60 million vials and 40 million cartridges. The plant began full-scale operation in the second quarter of this year.
 
HuM&C is actively recruiting and training local employees, while also working to secure new global clients through numerous international exhibitions to fully leverage its increased production capacity.
 
Synergy is expected from collaboration among the group’s affiliates. HuM&C has completed U.S. FDA Drug Master File registration for seven U.S.-approved local anesthetic products including all ampoule and vial items. As Huons’s U.S.-bound sales increase, the company expects the volume of high value-added products to continue to grow.
 
HuM&C showed steady growth in the third quarter, accelerating efforts to improve its business structure as revenue reached 13.4 billion won ($9 million), up 16 percent on year.
 
The cosmetic division recorded sales of 5.2 billion won, up 25 percent on year. Since acquiring Youil Industry’s cosmetic packaging business in August of last year, the company has strengthened its production capacity and expanded its product portfolio.
 
The glass business segment posted sales of 8.2 billion won, up 11 percent. The recovery in ampoule orders — which had temporarily slowed due to conflicts within the medical community — helped drive the increase in sales.  
 
The company is also continuing its research and development to launch unique products. Recently, it obtained a domestic patent for a functional container using elastomer — a new material that combines the elasticity of rubber with the properties of plastic — that allows simultaneous scalp massage and product application. The new design enhances product absorption and user convenience.
 
Lee Choung-mo, CEO of HuM&C, said, “We are strengthening our position as a specialized cosmetic packaging company by expanding our product portfolio from makeup packaging to skincare and hair care packaging materials.” He added, “We will further enhance our global competitiveness by expanding facilities and diversifying production items at our glass division’s manufacturing base in Vietnam.”
 
 

BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
