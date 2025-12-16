 Hana Financial Group wins KJD's grand prize for ad for foreigner-centric service
Hana Financial Group wins KJD's grand prize for ad for foreigner-centric service

Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 17:11
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Participants of the 61th JoongAng Advertising Awards pose for a photo at the Westin Josun Seoul in central Seoul on Dec. 16. JoongAng Ilbo Vice President Kim Jong-yoon, fifth from left in the front row, Professor Lee Myoung-chun from Chung-Ang University's Department of Advertising and Public Relations who headed the judge panel, sixth from left in the front row, pose with the awardees including Kim Gi-hong, seventh from left in the front row, executive vice president at Hana Financial Group, Park Jin-young, eighth from left, chief public relation officer at the KB Financial Group, Park Sang-kon, second from right in the second row, the head of the press team at the Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority. [PARK SANG-MOON]

Hana Financial Group was given the Korea JoongAng Daily's grand prize at the annual JoongAng Advertising Awards. The company's winning ad promotes its Hana the Easy banking service dedicated to visitors or foreigners living in Korea. 
 
Now in its 61st year, the JoongAng Advertising Awards recognize the finest print advertisements published across the Korea JoongAng Daily, JoongAng Ilbo and JoongAng Sunday. A total of 30 awards were given out by the three publications on Tuesday, with the Korea JoongAng Daily selecting print ads from three companies: Hana Financial Group, KB Financial Group and Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority.
 

The results are based on assessments done by five judges on a panel headed by Prof. Lee Myoung-chun from Chung-Ang University's advertising and public relations department, as well as an online survey of more than 1,000 readers.
 
The star of Hana Financial Group's winning ad — its Hana the Easy brand — also features the company's Hana EZ app, available in 16 languages and designed to meet the needs of foreign residents in Korea, from remote financial services to overseas remittances.
 
The service even supports foreigners before they arrive in the country, offering practical resources — such as a “living in Korea” guide and information on public transportation, culture and more — for a smooth transition. 
 
“Hana Financial Group’s Hana The Easy positions itself as a trusted partner to foreign residents in Korea, addressing their financial concerns with clarity and care,” said Kim Gi-hong, the executive vice president of the financial group.
 
“Through this print campaign, the brand conveys its commitment to making financial services simple, accessible and genuinely customer-centric,” he added. “Guided by a sincere dedication to its customers, Hana Financial Group will continue to expand access and opportunities for many others.”
 
Recipients of the Korea JoongAng Daily's Advertising Awards pose for a photo with their advertisement papers at the ceremony held at Westin Josun Seoul in central Seoul on Dec. 16. From left, Park Sang-kon, the head of the press team at the Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority; Park Jin-young, chief public relation officer at the KB Financial Group, Kim Gi-hong, executive vice president of Hana Financial Group. [PARK SANG-MOON]

The platinum prize was awarded to KB Financial Group's “KB Maeum Gage” campaign, inspired by the real-life story of Jung Soo-yeon, who continues her late mother-in-law's legacy by running a toast shop in a small alley market in Chang-dong, northern Seoul.
 
Moved by Jung’s grief and love for a woman who passed away without leaving behind a single photograph, KB Financial Group employed advanced AI technology to reconstruct the grandmother’s image in a video, bringing her presence back with striking emotional resonance.
 
“The KB Maeum Gage campaign was conceived to provide meaningful support to small business owners who continue to offer warm, affordable meals despite the pressures of high inflation, rising interest rates and currency volatility,” said Park Jin-young, the chief public relations officer of the financial group.
 
“Reflecting the steady compassion of the KB Maeum Gage proprietors who offer comfort and encouragement to their communities, KB Financial Group reaffirms its commitment to growing alongside the public as a trusted and enduring partner.”
 
Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority earned the gold prize for its “Global Business Innovation Hub” projects, with the global startup system showing the company's commitment to sustainable growth.
 
“The advertisement presents our [...] global business vision and new slogan in a comprehensive manner,” said Park Sang-kon, the head of the press team at the Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority, adding that the firm is “honored to receive the advertisement award from the Korea JoongAng Daily.”
 
The awards ceremony took place at the Westin Josun Seoul in Jung District, central Seoul, on Tuesday, with Kim Jong-yoon, the vice president of JoongAng Ilbo, and Shin Yong-ho, the JoongAng Sunday CEO, in attendance.

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
Hana Financial Group wins KJD's grand prize for ad for foreigner-centric service

