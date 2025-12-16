 Interpark Commerce declared bankrupt by court
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Interpark Commerce declared bankrupt by court

Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 19:43
The Interpark building [YONHAP]

The Interpark building [YONHAP]

 
The Seoul Bankruptcy Court on Tuesday declared Interpark Commerce, an online retail subsidiary of e-commerce company Qoo10, bankrupt after financial problems arose from Qoo10's other subsidiaries' unpaid seller fees. 
 
The decision comes 16 months after Interpark Commerce applied for receivership. Creditors may file claims with the court through Feb. 20, 2026. 
 

Related Article

 
The court will hold a creditors' meeting and conduct a claims review on March 17, 2026. On this date, creditors will vote on whether to discontinue business operations, and the court will identify creditors and verify the amounts they seek. 
 
Interpark Commerce began facing liquidity problems in July last year after fellow Qoo10 subsidiaries TMON and WeMakePrice failed to settle sales proceeds totaling approximately 1 trillion won ($680 million). 
 
In response, Interpark Commerce applied for rehabilitation proceedings under the autonomous restructuring support program in August of last year.
 
The court approved the start of rehabilitation proceedings on Nov. 29, 2024, but failed to secure potential buyers. On Dec. 1 of this year, the court decided to terminate the process.
 
“The debtor’s liquidation value clearly exceeds the value needed to continue operations,” the court said at the time. “The company failed to submit a rehabilitation plan by the court-set deadline of Nov 13.” 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags Interpark bankrupt e-commerce

More in Industry

Interpark Commerce declared bankrupt by court

Samsung chairman meets Tesla's Elon Musk, AMD's Lisa Su during U.S. trip

Cabinet approves bill to raise tax on corporate income to 25%

New SKT CEO says that he will prioritize rebuilding customers' trust, innovation and AI

Tesla beats Hyundai in EV game — even on Korean automaker's home turf

Related Stories

Qoo10 cash crisis spreads to Interpark Commerce

Naver's AI-powered e-commerce app aims to take down Coupang

TikTok, Shein chase e-commerce expansion in Korea

Gov't to tighten certification rules on foreign e-commerce purchases

11st, WeMakePrice report net losses in 2020 despite online shopping boom

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)