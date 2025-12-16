 Samsung to offer 2 years of free electricity to washing machine consumers in Italy
Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 11:30
This image provided by Samsung Electronics shows its washer and dryer [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

Samsung Electronics said Tuesday it has partnered with Italy's utility firm Enel to offer free electricity to customers who purchase its washing machines in the European country.
 
Under the agreement, customers who purchase Samsung washing machines will be granted up to 180 kilowatt-hours of free electricity for washing over the next two years, starting Tuesday, according to Samsung Electronics.
 

The amount is equivalent to the electricity required to operate a Samsung A-rated washer in Europe for approximately two years, the company said.
 
Customers who receive electricity from Enel can access the benefit by buying a Samsung washer and linking it to SmartThings, Samsung's AI-based connectivity platform.
 
The collaboration follows similar energy-saving packages launched by Samsung Electronics in Britain, the Netherlands and the United States.
 
In Britain, the company last month partnered with British Gas, the country's largest gas supplier, to launch the Samsung Weekend Saver Fix tariff, which offers half-priced electricity during daytime weekends for Samsung product buyers.
 
In the Netherlands, Samsung began free electricity programs in June in partnership with local utility firm Coolblue, allowing customers to reduce their electricity bills.
 
In the United States, the company teamed up with Leap Energy last year to launch the Samsung Flex Connect program, which enables users to automatically save energy and earn Samsung Rewards by connecting smart devices via the SmartThings app.
 
The program is now available in California, New York and Texas.

Yonhap
