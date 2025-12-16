Tesla beats Hyundai in EV game — even on Korean automaker's home turf
Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 18:11
- SARAH CHEA
Tesla is taking Korea’s EV market by storm — with the Model Y outselling the entire electric lineup of not only Hyundai but also Kia.
Despite the home field advantage, it seems even loyal fans of domestic brands are surrendering to the allure of the sleek and cost-effective Model Y.
A total of 46,927 Tesla Model Ys were sold in Korea through the end of November this year, becoming the best-selling EV in the country, according to the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (Kaida). The EV giant’s total sales came in at 55,594 units, nearly doubling last year’s 29,750.
The Model Y alone outsold all Hyundai Motor EVs, including Genesis's, combined at 28,040 units. Hyundai’s best-selling Ioniq 5 managed just 14,109 sales, roughly 30 percent of the Model Y, while the Ioniq 6 logged 5,086 units, trailing even the Model S’s 8,476.
Kia fared no better. Its most popular EV, the EV3, sold 20,391 units, and the EV6 reached 8,893 units, both easily eclipsed by Tesla’s juggernaut.
Last year, the U.S. brand surpassed Hyundai’s total EV sales but had yet to overtake Kia. This year, even Kia has fallen behind.
Tesla’s runaway lead comes even when local brands are reporting rising EV sales, signaling a local market trend in which EV sales are rising — and consumers are flocking to Tesla.
The combined sales of flagship EV models from Hyundai — the Ioniq 5 and 6 — and Kia with the EV3, EV6 and EV9 dropped to 43,087 last year due to the market downturn, but recovered to hit an all-time high of 68,787 this year. Hyundai achieved its highest EV sales since 2022, while Kia set a new all-time high since establishing its EV brand.
Tesla even faces a relative disadvantage in government subsidies. This year, Hyundai and Kia EVs qualify for government subsidies of roughly 5.8 million won ($4,000), while the Model Y is eligible for just 1.69 million won. Adding subsidies from local governments, Ioniq 5 and EV6 buyers can access up to nearly 10 million won in incentives, compared to about 5 million won for the Model Y.
BY SARAH CHEA
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
