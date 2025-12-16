 Kakao reverts back to directory-style Friends list after intense backlash
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Kakao reverts back to directory-style Friends list after intense backlash

Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 16:03
The photo shows an example of KakaoTalk’s restored Friends tab, left, which displays a direct contacts list following a new update on Dec. 16. The update reverts back from the grid-style feed introduced in September. The right shows the Feed tab, a scrolling feed of profile photos. [KAKAO]

The photo shows an example of KakaoTalk’s restored Friends tab, left, which displays a direct contacts list following a new update on Dec. 16. The update reverts back from the grid-style feed introduced in September. The right shows the Feed tab, a scrolling feed of profile photos. [KAKAO]

 
No more surprise selfies of ex-partners. No more seething at a boss’s vacation photos. KakaoTalk on Tuesday rolled back its newly introduced feed-style Friends tab after strong user pushback against the update to Korea’s largest messaging app, used for both professional and personal communication.
 
The app will now default to a list-style Friends tab instead of a scrolling feed of profile photos, developer Kakao said Tuesday.
 

Related Article

The Friends tab, located on the far left of the app, has been split into two options at the top: “Friends” and “Feed.” The Friends option shows a standard contact list arranged by name, while the Feed option allows users to view the feed-style layout if they choose.
 
KakaoTalk introduced the feed-style Friends tab in September during If Kakao, the company’s annual developer conference, as part of a major redesign of the app.
 
The update replaced the longstanding directory-style list of names with a vertically scrolling feed similar to those used by social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, mixing profile photos with promotional content.
 
The change quickly sparked complaints from users, many of whom said the design forced them to view profile photos they had no interest in seeing.
 
Online criticism spread across social media and app marketplaces, where users posted one-star reviews on Google Play and Apple’s App Store in protest.
 
Kakao decided later in September to reverse course. Hong Min-taek, Kakao’s chief product officer, said in an internal notice that “the feed exposure in the Friends tab was the biggest point of discomfort,” adding that the company moved to revise the design after receiving extensive negative feedback from users.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM MIN-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags kakao kakaotalk messaging app chat

More in Tech

Kakao reverts back to directory-style Friends list after intense backlash

Korea to invest 30 trillion won in AI, chip sectors via Public Growth Fund in 2026

KAIST researchers develop new 'stealth cloak' to be applied to robots, wearable devices

Korean AI models lag behind overseas rivals even in domestic exam math tests

Korea, other U.S. partners sign 'Pax Silica' declaration amid AI race with China

Related Stories

KakaoTalk's Friends tab restoration to roll out next week

KakaoTalk adds AI, social media services in biggest facelift in 15 years

KakaoTalk rolls out 'send quietly' feature for a more discreet messaging experience

Kakao suffers outage for six minutes, messaging and PC login affected

KakaoTalk messenger errors halt communication
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)