More in Tech

Kakao reverts back to directory-style Friends list after intense backlash

Korea to invest 30 trillion won in AI, chip sectors via Public Growth Fund in 2026

KAIST researchers develop new 'stealth cloak' to be applied to robots, wearable devices

Korean AI models lag behind overseas rivals even in domestic exam math tests

Korea, other U.S. partners sign 'Pax Silica' declaration amid AI race with China