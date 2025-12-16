 Korea to invest 30 trillion won in AI, chip sectors via Public Growth Fund in 2026
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Korea to invest 30 trillion won in AI, chip sectors via Public Growth Fund in 2026

Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 11:24
Lee Eog-weon, second from left, chairman of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), speaks during a ceremony to mark the launch of the Public Growth Fund in Seoul, on Dec. 11. [YONHAP]

Lee Eog-weon, second from left, chairman of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), speaks during a ceremony to mark the launch of the Public Growth Fund in Seoul, on Dec. 11. [YONHAP]

 
The government plans to invest over 30 trillion won ($20.4 billion) next year to support AI and other advanced sectors, funded by a newly launched mega-sized fund, sources said Tuesday.
 
Last week, the 150 trillion won Public Growth Fund, one of President Lee Jae Myung's key economic pledges, set sail with a focus on accelerating AI adoption across sectors and channeling resources into key industries, including semiconductors, secondary batteries and biotechnology over the next five years.
 

Related Article

 
According to the Financial Services Commission (FSC), over 30 trillion won will be initially invested next year, which includes 6 trillion won for the AI sector, 4.2 trillion won for the semiconductor segment and 3.1 trillion won in future mobility.
 
Around 3 trillion won will be directly invested, while 10 trillion won will be allocated for infrastructure. Some 10 trillion won will be offered at low-interest rates, according to the financial regulator.
 
The fund consists of a 75 trillion won government-guaranteed fund for strategic industries and 75 trillion won in private investment, encompassing direct and indirect financing, government-backed bonds and low-interest loan programs.
 
The FSC said the government has received around 100 proposals, worth 153 trillion won, from local governments, business circles and others to invest in their projects.

Yonhap
tags Korea Public Growth Fund fund Lee Jae Myung AI

More in Tech

Korea to invest 30 trillion won in AI, chip sectors via Public Growth Fund in 2026

KAIST researchers develop new 'stealth cloak' to be applied to robots, wearable devices

Korean AI models lag behind overseas rivals even in domestic exam math tests

Korea, other U.S. partners sign 'Pax Silica' declaration amid AI race with China

Korea aims to launch lunar communication orbiter in 2029, lander in 2032

Related Stories

Lee urges creation of 100 trillion won national fund to fuel 'next 20 years' of growth

Lee pledges support for third venture boom targeting young entrepreneurs

Woori to invest $57B over 5 years in advanced industries, underserved community support

'Victorious' fund winning in terms of returns too

Lotte eyes on co-prosperity for sustainable growth
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)