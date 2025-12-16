Lee calls for public contribution to museum, palace preservation through entry fees
Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 21:08
President Lee Jae Myung emphasized the need to reassess free admission policies at state-run cultural sites, especially museums and palaces, arguing that visitors should contribute to preserving the prestige of national heritage.
“Isn’t this a case where the entire public pays taxes to subsidize maintenance while only a few enjoy the benefits? At the very least, visitors should help cover the costs. That’s what fairness actually means,” Lee said during a policy briefing from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism at the Sejong Convention Center in Sejong on Tuesday.
During the briefing, Lee referred to the positive effect that the Netflix film “KPop Demon Hunters” brought to the National Museum of Korea, which surpassed 6 million visitors this year, and asked whether the museum was struggling to accommodate growing crowds. Museum officials said safety becomes a concern during peak seasons, and Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young added that the ministry is considering a reservation system and charging an admission fee beginning next year.
“Free admission diminishes the prestige,” Lee said. “We need to help make it more valuable to people."
He also pointed out that entrance fees for the four major palaces have remained fixed at 1,000 to 3,000 won (70 cents to $2) for the past 20 years. “Some adjustment is necessary after a proper process to persuade the public,” he said.
Lee also addressed a recent dispute between the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Korea Heritage Service over redevelopment plans near Jongmyo Shrine.
“What happens if the Korea Heritage Service’s regulations go into effect?” asked Lee. The agency recently designated Jongmyo a World Heritage zone and plans to reintroduce an amended enforcement decree of the World Heritage Act on Dec. 18. The designation allows the agency to request impact assessments for projects that could affect the property, even if those projects lie outside the zone.
“If the amendment passes in March next year, the skyscraper project being pushed by the Seoul city government won’t be possible,” said Korea Heritage Service administrator Huh Min, to which Lee responded: “So the matter isn’t settled yet, then."
Minister Chae also unveiled a plan to construct a 50,000-seat domed stadium that could be used for K-pop concerts. “In the short term, we plan to use existing sports facilities in regional areas for performances starting next year,” said Chae. “In the medium term, cities such as Seoul and Goyang have already begun constructing new arenas, and some will be completed by 2027 or 2028.”
The ministry also announced a new initiative aimed at reviving the struggling Korean film industry by increasing cinema attendance.
“Culture and the arts enrich people’s lives and serve an essential public function, so it is critical that the government supports them,” said Lee. “We must provide as much support as possible — without interference.”
Lee also made a veiled reference to former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s wife, Kim Keon-hee, who was previously embroiled in controversy for allegedly accessing Jongmyo Shrine for personal use on a day it was closed to the public. Referring to recent concerns over storage management of cultural artifacts, Lee said, “It’s a problem if the management of national heritage becomes private or irregular,” adding, “All public administration must meet the standards of public scrutiny.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KANG HYE-RAN, HA NAM-HYUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)