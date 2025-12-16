Coupang’s Kim hides behind U.S. citizenship to avoid accountability (KOR)

A parliamentary hearing scheduled for Tuesday effectively lost its substance even before it began. Three senior executives at Coupang, including Executive Chair Bom Kim (Bom-seok Kim), submitted notices of nonattendance, leaving only interim CEO Harold Rogers to appear before the National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee. By citing routine reasons such as overseas business schedules, the company’s top leadership once again avoided direct scrutiny, highlighting the limits of symbolic hearings in holding global platform companies accountable.But the issue goes far beyond attendance. Coupang is effectively a national platform, with more than 34 million monthly active users in Korea. The recent large-scale customer data breach cannot be brushed aside as the personal misconduct of a former Chinese employee who has already left the company. Yet Coupang has still failed to provide a clear explanation of the scope of the damage, how the breach occurred or what concrete steps are being taken to prevent a recurrence.This silence is especially troubling given Coupang’s position in the market. As domestic retailers such as Homeplus struggle and are put up for sale, Coupang has consolidated its grip on Korea’s retail sector, generating massive revenue and profits. At the same time, the company has been repeatedly linked to fatal workplace accidents, followed now by a serious data leak. In this context, the spectacle of the company’s ultimate decision-maker retreating behind the shield of U.S. citizenship rather than facing public accountability reflects a profound failure of corporate responsibility.Business leaders are expected to bear responsibility regardless of nationality or borders. Toyota offers a stark contrast. In 2010, when the automaker was engulfed in a global recall crisis, then-CEO Akio Toyoda personally appeared before the U.S. Congress, apologized and pledged reforms. Toyota went on to restore trust and reclaim its position as the world’s leading automaker. Accepting full responsibility for customers became the turning point that transformed crisis into recovery.With Kim declining even a minimal public explanation, it has become clear that summoning him to the National Assembly for criticism alone will not resolve the problem at its root. What is needed instead are technical, administrative and institutional measures. Laws must clearly define the data protection responsibilities of the de facto CEO at large platform companies. Regulatory systems should allow for meaningful legal sanctions when serious data breaches occur, including punitive damages in cases of intent or gross negligence.Major economies are already moving in this direction. The European Union, for example, imposes fines of up to four percent of global annual revenue for large-scale personal data breaches, holding companies accountable regardless of headquarters location or executive nationality. The Coupang case is not an isolated corporate controversy. Repeated security failures at major platforms expose gaps in Korea’s regulatory framework. What Korea needs is not another performative hearing but institutional reform that prevents executives from evading responsibility after the fact.내일(17일)로 예정된 국회 과학기술정보방송통신위원회 청문회는 시작 전부터 실효성을 잃었다. 쿠팡 김범석 의장을 비롯한 핵심 경영진 3명이 불출석 사유서를 제출하면서 청문회에는 해럴드 로저스 임시 대표만 참석하게 됐다. 글로벌 경영진의 해외 일정 등 상투적인 이유로 국회의 출석 요구를 피해 간 셈이다. 이는 국회 청문회만으로는 글로벌 플랫폼 기업의 책임을 묻는 데 한계가 있음을 드러낸다.문제의 본질은 출석 여부가 아니다. 쿠팡은 국내 월간 활성 이용자 수가 3400만 명을 넘는 사실상 국민 플랫폼이다. 대규모 고객 정보 유출 사태는 이미 퇴직한 중국인 직원의 개인적 일탈로 치부할 문제가 아니다. 그런데도 피해 규모와 사고 경위, 재발 방지 대책에 대한 충분한 설명은 아직 나오지 않았다. 홈플러스 등 토종 쇼핑업체들이 줄줄이 매물로 나올 만큼 한국 유통시장을 장악하며 막대한 매출과 이익을 얻고 있으면서도 반복된 인명 사고에 이어 고객 정보 유출 사태까지 발생하자 최고경영자(CEO)가 미국 국적이라는 방패 뒤로 숨는 모습은 기업인으로서 무책임하기 짝이 없다.기업인은 국적이나 국경을 초월해 마땅한 경영 책임을 져야 한다. 2010년 대규모 리콜을 야기한 토요타자동차를 보자. 당시 도요다 아키오 사장은 직접 미 의회 청문회에 출석해 사과하고 재발 방지 대책을 약속했다. 그 후 토요타는 신뢰를 회복하며 세계 1위 자동차 기업으로 성장했다. 고객에 대한 무한책임이 일류 기업으로 가는 전화위복의 계기가 됐다.김범석 의장이 최소한의 설명 책임조차 외면하는 상황에서 그를 국회에 불러 질책하는 것만으로 이번 사태를 근본적으로 해결할 수 없다는 점은 분명해졌다. 이제 필요한 것은 기술적·행정적·제도적 장치다. 일정 규모 이상의 플랫폼 기업에 대해 실질적 CEO의 정보 보호 책임을 법률로 명확히 하고, 중대한 정보 유출 사고가 발생할 경우 실질적인 법적 제재가 가능하도록 제도를 정비해야 한다. 고의는 물론 중과실이 확인될 경우 징벌적 손해배상을 적용하는 방안도 필요하다.해외 주요국은 이미 정보 보안에 대한 책임을 강화하고 있다. 유럽연합(EU)은 대규모 개인정보 유출 시 전 세계 매출의 최대 4%까지 과징금을 부과하며, 본사 위치나 국적과 관계없이 책임을 묻는다. 쿠팡 사태는 단일 기업의 문제가 아니다. 반복되는 대형 플랫폼의 보안 사고는 국내 행정·법 제도의 허점을 그대로 드러낸다. 이제 필요한 것은 보여주기식 청문회가 아니라 기업이 예방적으로 보안을 강화하고 사고 후에는 책임을 회피할 수 없도록 만드는 실질적인 제도 개혁이다. 그것이 미국 국적 김범석 의장의 책임 회피가 남긴 교훈이다.