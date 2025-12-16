Meanwhile: The Boston Tea Party (KOR)

On the evening of Dec. 16, 1773, dozens of men disguised as Native Americans gathered at Boston Harbor. Calling themselves the Sons of Liberty, they boarded three ships anchored in the port: the Dartmouth, the Eleanor and the Beaver. After threatening the captains and crews into compliance, they spent nearly three hours dumping 342 chests of tea into the sea. So much tea was thrown overboard that the waters off Boston reportedly turned brown. It was a turning point in history that later historians would wryly label the Boston Tea Party.The roots of the incident lay in the Seven Years’ War, which ended in 1763. Britain emerged victorious over France but at the cost of a massive fiscal deficit. To shore up its finances, London began imposing new taxes on the American colonies, starting with the Sugar Act of 1764 and the Stamp Act of 1765. The Tea Act of 1773, enacted in May of that year, was part of the same revenue-raising effort.At the time, tea consumed in the American colonies was typically exported from China to the Netherlands and then smuggled into the colonies by local traders. The Tea Act allowed the British East India Company to ship tea directly from China to the colonies and sell it there, ensuring that taxes would be collected. The new distribution system actually lowered the price of tea. But colonists were outraged that a tax had been imposed without their consent. Their anger and resentment erupted and ultimately pushed the colonies toward the American Revolutionary War.The reasons the United States broke away from Britain cannot be reduced to a single sentence. Religious tensions between Protestant groups and the Church of Britain played a role, as did the vast geographic distance across the Atlantic Ocean. Independence was the product of multiple overlapping forces. Still, there is little doubt that arbitrary taxation served as the decisive catalyst.That history resonates in the present. On April 2, the Trump administration abruptly announced a sweeping package of reciprocal tariffs targeting countries around the world. The move stunned not only China, which Washington has long treated as a strategic rival, but also U.S. allies, many of whom were confronted with unexpectedly high tariff demands.How will future historians record this moment? Will it be seen as a necessary assertion of economic sovereignty or as a miscalculation that strained alliances and disrupted global trade? The Boston Tea Party reminds us that disputes over taxation and trade have consequences that can far exceed their immediate economic impact.1773년 12월 16일 저녁, 북미 대륙 원주민으로 분장한 수십여 명의 남자들이 보스턴 항에 모여들었다. 스스로를 ‘자유의 아들들(Sons of Liberty)’이라 부르는 그들은 항구에 정박해 있던 다트머스 호, 엘리노어 호, 비버 호에 올라탔다. 선장과 선원을 협박해 꼼짝하지 못하게 한 그들은 무려 세 시간에 걸쳐 342개의 차 상자를 바다에 던졌다. 너무도 많은 차가 버려진 탓에 보스턴 앞바다가 갈색으로 물들 지경이었다. 후대의 역사가들이 ‘보스턴 티 파티’라는 해학적인 이름을 붙인 역사의 변곡점이었다.사건의 원인은 1763년에 끝난 ‘7년 전쟁’에 있었다. 영국은 프랑스를 상대로 대승을 거두었지만 막대한 재정 적자가 뒤따랐다. 결국 1764년의 설탕세, 1765년의 인지세 등 식민지에 각종 세금이 붙기 시작했다. 1773년 5월에 제정된 홍차조례(Tea Act of 1773) 역시 그러한 증세 정책의 일환이었다. 당시 미국의 홍차는 중국에서 네덜란드로 수출하고 그것을 식민지의 밀수업자들이 수입하여 판매하는 식이었는데, 중국에서 동인도회사가 바로 수입하여 미국에 팔아서 세금을 얻도록 한 것이다. 직거래 구조로 홍차 가격은 오히려 저렴해졌지만 자신들과 합의하지 않은 세금이 붙게 되었다는 사실에 식민지인들의 분노와 반감이 폭발했고 결국 독립전쟁으로 치닫고 말았다.미국 독립의 원인을 단 한 줄로 요약할 수는 없다. 청교도 등 비국교도와 영국 국교회의 갈등, 대서양이라는 거대한 지리적 장벽 등 수많은 요인이 작동한 결과다. 하지만 자의적인 세금이 결정적 기폭제가 되었다는 사실만은 분명하다. 지난 4월 2일 트럼프 정부는 전 세계를 상대로 상호 관세를 기습 발표했다. 미국의 견제 대상인 중국뿐 아니라 동맹국을 상대로도 고액의 관세를 요구하며 충격을 주었다. 후대의 역사가는 이 사건을 어떻게 기록하게 될까.