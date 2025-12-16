 Apink to release 11th EP, 'Re: Love,' on Jan. 5
Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 10:37
Stills of the trailer for "Re : Love," girl group Apink's 11th EP set to release on Jan. 5. [WITH US ENTERTAINMENT]

Apink will release its 11th EP "Re: Love" on Jan. 5 next year as the girl group marks its 15th anniversary since debut, its agency With Us Entertainment said Tuesday.
 
"Re: Love" comes as Apink's first new album in three years since the band's 10th EP "Self" was released in April 2023. Apink has only released singles during the past three years, including "Tap Clap" and "Wait Me There" (2024). 
 

The quintet will "redefine what love means" in the upcoming EP, With Us Entertainment said in its news release. A trailer featuring the members with the phrase "Love me more" was released at midnight on Monday.
 
Despite debuting with seven members in 2011, Apink is better known as a six-member group after Hong Yoo-kyung left in 2013. The group is known for hits like "My My" (2011), "NoNoNo" (2013), "Mr. Chu" (2014) and "LUV" (2016).
 
Singer-actor Son Na-eun left the group in 2022.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
