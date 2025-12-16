Artist, idol... philosopher? In Nietzsche-inspired homecoming, G-Dragon teases his next big ‘bang.’
“I told you I’d be back,” G-Dragon declared, stepping once more onto his home turf after a landmark year defined by his long-awaited reemergence — a roller coaster marked by great new highs and a few hiccups that he did not shy away from.
At the encore concert closing his “Übermensch” world tour, held Friday through Sunday at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul, the BigBang leader blurred boundaries between philosopher, artist and idol. The four-hour spectacle felt like an explosive media art project or an artistic manifesto at times, and an intimate reunion between old friends at others.
“It feels good to be back,” said G-Dragon on Sunday, during the final night of the three-day finale of his world tour. The tour, which kicked off in Korea in March, spanned eight months and 17 cities.
“This is the 39th and the final show of the tour — should I do another one?” he playfully asked, drawing a deafening cheer.
“Well, don’t you think it’d be better to leave things a little wanting for the next bigger payoff?” he said, alluding to BigBang’s upcoming reunion for the group’s 20th anniversary next year.
Any casual K-pop observer would be aware of the scale of G-Dragon’s return in 2025. The artist, who debuted as BigBang’s leader in 2006, released his third full-length album “Übermensch” in February, which came eight years after his second EP and a whopping 11 years after his previous full-length release.
The year also brought major milestones. G-Dragon became the first K-pop idol to receive the Order of Cultural Merit, and also performed at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting gala dinner, to name a few.
Still, the comeback was not without turbulence. The opening show of his world tour in March was delayed for more than an hour due to weather conditions, while uneven live performances drew online criticism.
“Starting the world tour amidst natural disasters weighed heavily on my heart,” he said, jokingly that that’s why he added the roof this time.
“I’ll make tonight the one and only special show to make it worth the massive love we’ve received.”
“Übermensch,” the concept anchoring his latest musical era, refers to a concept by philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, meaning superhuman or “beyond-man,” an ideal individual who redefines oneself rather than adhering to fixed conventional moral codes.
Inspired by Nietzsche’s outline of human development — the camel, the lion and the child — G-Dragon’s concert likewise unfolded in three thematic chapters: “Camel,” “Leo” and then finally “A Boy,” each with cinematic videos weaving together symbolic imagery.
“Home Sweet Home” was the first highlight of the night, its lasers and pyrotechnics flaring as if the trio were fireworks personified.
Momentum built through a string of high-energy tracks including “Go” (2013), “One of a Kind” (2012) and “Crayon” (2012) before taking a brief sentimental turn with “Butterfly” (2009). As G-Dragon moved through classic and recent hits, such as “Too Bad,” “Crooked” (2013) and “Heartbreaker” (2009) — which was paired with beatbox and a cappella segments — the crowd erupted, chanting his real name, “Kwon Ji-yong,” at every opportunity.
Between sets, G-Dragon lingered onstage for quite a while, chatting casually with fans as if reconnecting with old friends, and so did the BigBang members. During Sunday’s encore, Taeyang and Daesung returned once more, bickering and teasing while drumming up anticipation for the group’s next chapter.
“For real? Are they going to do ‘A Fool of Tears’?” one fan shouted in disbelief as the opening notes of BigBang’s 2006 track played following “We Like 2 Party” (2015).
Übermensch was a word G-Dragon kept repeating to himself, he shared in a prerecorded monologue near the end of the night. It is a personal state he aspires to become rather than a lofty ideal.
“Übermensch is not something grand or difficult — it’s something we all have within ourselves,” he said. “Whether that be your mind, or your love, it is your beginning that becomes your inner pillar.”
As the opening show for its 20th anniversary celebrations, BigBang is set to perform at Coachella next year.
“BigBang will begin warming up in April,” G-Dragon said with a grin. “Well, no pressure — but if you happen to be nearby by any chance, why not come?”
