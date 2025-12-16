 Boy band NCT's Taeyong to kick off second solo tour in January 2026
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Boy band NCT's Taeyong to kick off second solo tour in January 2026

Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 14:42
Poster for NCT member Taeyong's upcoming solo concert ″TY Track - Remastered″ [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Poster for NCT member Taeyong's upcoming solo concert ″TY Track - Remastered″ [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band NCT member Taeyong will kick off his solo concert tour titled “TY Track - Remastered” in January next year, SM Entertainment said on Tuesday.
 
The two-day concert is an upgraded version in terms of “music and production scale” of Taeyong’s last solo concert, “TY Track,” from February 2024, the agency said.
 

Related Article

 
After the tour begins at Olympic Park in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Jan. 24 and 25 next year, Taeyong will hold 10 concerts in six other regions, including Jakarta, Indonesia, on Feb. 7; Yokohama, Japan, on Feb. 16 and 17; Macau on Feb. 28 and March 1; Bangkok on March 28 and 29; and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on April 11.
 
Taeyong debuted as a member of NCT in 2016. The singer released his first solo EP “Shalala” in June 2023 and his second EP “Tap” in February 2024. Taeyong will perform at the annual televised music festival “SBS Gayo Daejeon” (1997–) on Dec. 25, his first performance since being discharged from the Navy on Sunday.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags nct taeyong concert tour sm entertainment

More in K-pop

JYP Entertainment hosts EDM DAY event highlighting social impact initiatives

Boy band NCT's Taeyong to kick off second solo tour in January 2026

Korean minting agency to print second run of gold and silver commemorative medals

Hearts2Hearts to begin North American showcase, 'Hearts2House,' in March

KickFlip adds five cities including Busan, Gwangju to first fan concert tour

Related Stories

'It's OK to have no goal': NCT Dream sips a cold cup of hope with 'Smoothie'

NCT's Taeyong to release first official solo EP on June 5

'Now I think I can let go': NCT's Taeyong finishes emotional 'TY Track' concerts in Seoul

'Boycott NCT': Fans criticize boy band for collaboration with allegedly 'pro-Israel' Starbucks

Boy Band NCT 127 ends 4th world tour at Tokyo Dome
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)