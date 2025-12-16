Boy band NCT's Taeyong to kick off second solo tour in January 2026
Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 14:42
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band NCT member Taeyong will kick off his solo concert tour titled “TY Track - Remastered” in January next year, SM Entertainment said on Tuesday.
The two-day concert is an upgraded version in terms of “music and production scale” of Taeyong’s last solo concert, “TY Track,” from February 2024, the agency said.
After the tour begins at Olympic Park in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Jan. 24 and 25 next year, Taeyong will hold 10 concerts in six other regions, including Jakarta, Indonesia, on Feb. 7; Yokohama, Japan, on Feb. 16 and 17; Macau on Feb. 28 and March 1; Bangkok on March 28 and 29; and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on April 11.
Taeyong debuted as a member of NCT in 2016. The singer released his first solo EP “Shalala” in June 2023 and his second EP “Tap” in February 2024. Taeyong will perform at the annual televised music festival “SBS Gayo Daejeon” (1997–) on Dec. 25, his first performance since being discharged from the Navy on Sunday.
