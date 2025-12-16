 Hearts2Hearts to begin North American showcase, 'Hearts2House,' in March
Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 12:54
A poster for Hearts2Hearts's showcase in the United States [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group Hearts2Hearts will begin its North American showcase tour in March, its agency SM Entertainment said on Tuesday. 
 
The group will hold the “2026 Hearts2Hearts Premiere Showcase [Hearts 2 House] in North America” on March 19 in New York and March 22 in Los Angeles. 
 

The showcase follows the group’s appearance at “Smtown Live 2025 in LA,” a large-scale K-pop concert organized by SM Entertainment that features multiple artists from the agency’s roster, in May. The group now plans to return to North America for stand-alone performances that highlight the members’ performance styles.
 
U.S. magazine The Fader ranked the group’s title track “Focus” from its first mini-album among “The 51 best songs of 2025,” placing the song at No. 11. The ranking marked the highest placement among K-pop artists on the list.
 
Ahead of the North American showcase, Hearts2Hearts will hold its first meet and greet, “2026 Hearts2Hearts Fan Meeting [Hearts2House],” on Feb. 21 and 22 at Olympic Park in southern Seoul. 
 
Hearts2Hearts debuted with its first single, "The Chase," in February. It was the first group to debut under SM Entertainment in a year since boy band NCT Wish, and the company's first new girl group in five years since aespa. The group consists of eight members: Ye-on, Stella, Yuha, Ian, A-na, Juun, Carmen and Jiwoo.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
