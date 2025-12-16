JYP Entertainment hosts EDM DAY event highlighting social impact initiatives
JYP Entertainment reviewed a year of its social-impact work at its annual EDM DAY event, underscoring how the company and its artists have expanded medical support, environmental projects and giving to the community under the banner of its long-running “Every Dream Matters” initiative.
Launched in 2002 with a small charity concert in a pediatric ward, JYP’s corporate social responsibility program has since grown into a structured set of projects focused on children’s health and well-being.
This year’s EDM DAY video, released on Monday, featured JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin-young, singer and producer Jun. K and girl group ITZY’s Yuna. They were joined by children who have received support through the program.
JYP Entertainment said its core medical support initiative has assisted 803 children in Korea and abroad this year, covering treatment for those facing high medical costs.
Working with World Vision, JYP expanded support not only across Asia but also into Latin America, providing aid in nine countries, including Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia and the Philippines.
Park spoke with several beneficiaries whose conditions have improved, including children recovering from heart defects, chronic kidney disease and cancer, as the event revisited what treatment support has meant for families.
The company also highlighted the EDM picture book project, in which staff and artists create storybooks to encourage children undergoing treatment.
Twice and ITZY participated in producing this year’s book, published in both Korean and Tagalog for children in Korea and the Philippines.
JYP released an impact assessment covering six years of the treatment-support program, saying it has provided a cumulative 7.92 billion won ($5.4 million) in aid to 3,959 children across 10 countries as of November this year.
The company said the support has helped ease financial strain, improve emotional stability, strengthen children’s motivation toward recovery and expand access to local medical systems through nonprofit partnerships.
Artists and fans were also part of a new giving program launched this year. The EDM Giving Project collected donations through booths at DAY6, Twice, Stray Kids, Xdinary Heroes and NMIXX concerts, with proceeds totaling 45.2 million won donated to cover children’s treatment costs.
JYP's charity basketball tournament, JYPBT, returned for its second year, with all entry fees and sponsorships, totaling 21 million won, sent to Samsung Medical Center to support pediatric patients.
Environmental work continued under the company’s “Love Earth” campaign. Marking International Coastal Cleanup Day, JYP Entertainment artists and fans took part in a monthlong carbon-neutrality challenge titled Race for Ocean. Fans’ participation contributed to 50.51 million won in donations for coastal protection, alongside 40 beach cleanups.
The event also looked at artists’ individual contributions. Park, who has donated 10 billion won annually since 2022 for children’s medical support, was joined this year by contributions from Wooyoung, DAY6’s Dowoon, Twice, Stray Kids, ITZY’s Yeji and Chaeryeong, NMIXX and KickFlip. Their donations supported medical costs for vulnerable children as well as relief efforts for disasters in Korea and abroad.
