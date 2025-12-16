 KickFlip adds five cities including Busan, Gwangju to first fan concert tour
Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 11:39
KickFlip will kick off its fan concert tour "From KickFlip, To WeFlip" in January 2026. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Rookie boy band KickFlip added five cities to its first fan concert tour, which will start in January, in addition to its previously announced shows in Seoul.
 
KickFlip will kick off the "From KickFlip, To WeFlip" tour with performances at the Blue Square SOL Travel Hall in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Jan. 17 and 18. The band will then hold concerts in Busan, Gwangju, Cheongju in North Chungcheong and Daegu the same month, the band's agency JYP Entertainment said Tuesday.
 

The band is set to hold a total of 12 fan concerts — which feature music performances and Q&A sessions in a more intimate format than standard K-pop concerts — for the tour.
 
Tickets are sold out for the first four performances set to take place in Seoul, according to JYP Entertainment. Ticket sales dates for the performances outside of Seoul will be posted to the band's social media.
 
"From KickFlip, To WeFlip" is KickFlip's first fan concert tour, held in celebration of the band's first anniversary since its debut.
 
KickFlip debuted on Jan. 20 with its first EP “Flip it, Kick it!" and lead track “Mama Said." The multinational group consists of seven members: Kyehoon, Amaru, Donghwa, Juwang, Minje, Keiju and Donghyeon.
 
Boy band KickFlip performs B-side track “Band-Aid” during a showcase for the release of its third EP, “My First Flip” at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul on Sept 22. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
