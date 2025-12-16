Korean minting agency to print second run of gold and silver commemorative medals
Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 14:14
- LIM JEONG-WON
The Korea Minting and Security Printing Corporation (Komsco) began taking preorders on Monday for a second series of gold and silver commemorative medals marking boy band Seventeen’s 10th anniversary. For this release, the medals will be card-shaped.
The new release follows the circular medals issued in January this year and features portrait designs of the group’s 13 members. Komsco will mint 1,300 gold cards across two versions and 6,500 silver cards across 13 versions, all produced as limited editions.
The first gold card carries the inscription “Seventeen & Carat Forever,” and a 13-sided motif meant to reference the group’s membership and its fan base. The accompanying design incorporates imagery of a sea at night and a campfire, which is intended to reference themes that have appeared in the group’s prior work, according to Komsco.
A second gold card depicts the Sokcho shoreline, a recurring visual motif associated with the group, and includes 13 stylized reflections on the water. The background includes a night sky graphic with fireworks.
The silver cards use what Komsco described as a newly introduced “intaglio silver” engraving technique in which line depth and thickness are manually controlled to create detailed, relief-like portraits on Ag999 fine silver. The reverse side depicts the Sokcho sea motif used across the series.
Preorders opened from 10 a.m. on Monday and will be available through 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 via the Komsco online store, Weverse Shop, TheHyundai.com, Hyundai H Mall and other participating retailers.
Komsco will also display samples at Hyundai Department Store’s Pangyo branch and at its currency product showroom near Gwangheungchang Station in Seoul.
“These card-shaped gold and silver commemorative cards realistically and beautifully capture the portraits of the Seventeen members, who are celebrating their 10th anniversary,” said Komsco president Sung Chang-hoon. “We applied cutting-edge technology for the first time, reflecting the artists' stature, and did our best to fully capture the emotion of Seventeen’s 10 years of success.”
