 Korean minting agency to print second run of gold and silver commemorative medals
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Korean minting agency to print second run of gold and silver commemorative medals

Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 14:14
Card-shaped gold and silver commemorative medals marking K-pop boy band Seventeen’s 10th anniversary, launched by the Korea Minting and Security Printing Corporation (Komsco) [KOMSCO]

Card-shaped gold and silver commemorative medals marking K-pop boy band Seventeen’s 10th anniversary, launched by the Korea Minting and Security Printing Corporation (Komsco) [KOMSCO]

 
The Korea Minting and Security Printing Corporation (Komsco) began taking preorders on Monday for a second series of gold and silver commemorative medals marking boy band Seventeen’s 10th anniversary. For this release, the medals will be card-shaped.
 
The new release follows the circular medals issued in January this year and features portrait designs of the group’s 13 members. Komsco will mint 1,300 gold cards across two versions and 6,500 silver cards across 13 versions, all produced as limited editions.
 

Related Article

 
The first gold card carries the inscription “Seventeen & Carat Forever,” and a 13-sided motif meant to reference the group’s membership and its fan base. The accompanying design incorporates imagery of a sea at night and a campfire, which is intended to reference themes that have appeared in the group’s prior work, according to Komsco.
 
A second gold card depicts the Sokcho shoreline, a recurring visual motif associated with the group, and includes 13 stylized reflections on the water. The background includes a night sky graphic with fireworks.
 
The silver cards use what Komsco described as a newly introduced “intaglio silver” engraving technique in which line depth and thickness are manually controlled to create detailed, relief-like portraits on Ag999 fine silver. The reverse side depicts the Sokcho sea motif used across the series.
 
Preorders opened from 10 a.m. on Monday and will be available through 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 via the Komsco online store, Weverse Shop, TheHyundai.com, Hyundai H Mall and other participating retailers.  
 
Komsco will also display samples at Hyundai Department Store’s Pangyo branch and at its currency product showroom near Gwangheungchang Station in Seoul.
 
“These card-shaped gold and silver commemorative cards realistically and beautifully capture the portraits of the Seventeen members, who are celebrating their 10th anniversary,” said Komsco president Sung Chang-hoon. “We applied cutting-edge technology for the first time, reflecting the artists' stature, and did our best to fully capture the emotion of Seventeen’s 10 years of success.”

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Seventeen gold silver Komsco anniversary

More in K-pop

JYP Entertainment hosts EDM DAY event highlighting social impact initiatives

Boy band NCT's Taeyong to kick off second solo tour in January 2026

Korean minting agency to print second run of gold and silver commemorative medals

Hearts2Hearts to begin North American showcase, 'Hearts2House,' in March

KickFlip adds five cities including Busan, Gwangju to first fan concert tour

Related Stories

Gold, silver hit record highs as Trump threatens fresh China tariffs

Red-hot gold prices get extra kick with 'kimchi premium' in Korea

'Together forever' says Seventeen celebrating its 10th anniversary in style

Rate-cut hopes push gold past $3,600 for first time

Korean mint CEO attends International Mint Directors Network
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)