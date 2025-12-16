 Singer-songwriter Lee Si-ha elected president of music copyright association
Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 20:59
Singer-songwriter Lee Si-ha, elected the 25th president of the Korea Music Copyright Association [KOMCA]

Singer-songwriter Lee Si-ha was elected the 25th president of the Korea Music Copyright Association (Komca) on Tuesday.
 
Lee, best known as the lead vocalist of the rock band The Cross, is known for songs such as “Don’t Cry” (2003) and “For You" (2003).
 

Komca announced that Lee received 472 out of 781 valid votes during a special general meeting held at the Coex Magok Convention Center in Gangseo District, western Seoul. Composer Kim Hyung-suk, the opposing candidate, received 309 votes.
 
The incoming president has served as a board member of Komca’s executive branch for the past four years and currently teaches as an adjunct professor at the Graduate School of Industry at Sejong University.
 
During his campaign, he pledged to improve transparency, establish a member-centered governance structure, raise copyright royalties and implement systems to respond to the age of AI.
 
“I will overhaul the organization transparently to build a trustworthy association,” Lee said after the results were announced.
 
His four-year term begins in February.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHOI MIN-JI [[email protected]]
