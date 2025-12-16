Underused Korean sports stadiums turn to K-pop, overseas performing artists to make ends meet
Published: 16 Dec. 2025, 14:25
Stadiums across Korea are increasingly turning to concerts by K-pop stars and international artists to draw large crowds and fill financial voids left by limited sports calendars.
One example is Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi. Built in 2003 with a capacity of 40,000, the stadium had long posed a financial burden for the city. The venue costs between 1 billion and 2 billion won ($680,000 and $1.4 million) a year to operate, but aside from Korean national football team matches and sporadic sports events, it was initially underused and struggled to cover its operating costs.
That situation has changed over the past several years as major concert tours began using the stadium after Seoul Olympic Stadium, K-pop's most storied venue, began renovations in 2023. Since then, global K-pop stars such as G-Dragon, Blackpink and BTS members J-Hope and Jin have performed at the venue, along with foreign artists such as British rock bands Coldplay and Oasis.
This year alone, Goyang Stadium has hosted 18 large-scale concerts, drawing a total of 700,000 attendees and generating 10.9 billion won in revenue.
“The stadium sits next to Daehwa Station on Subway Line No. 3, and on concert days we operate shuttle buses linking the venue to GTX-A Kintex Station, which really satisfies fans,” a Goyang city official said. “We coordinate closely with promoters from the planning stage and provide detailed administrative support by working with police, fire, medical, traffic and environmental agencies.”
As Seoul-based venues face constraints, large-scale concerts have increasingly moved to Gyeonggi and Incheon.
Seoul Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul, long a centerpiece for major performances, remains unavailable due to remodeling, while other Seoul venues, such as Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo District, western Seoul, and Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro District, western Seoul, face scheduling limitations due to sports events. Renovation work at Seoul Olympic Stadium is scheduled for completion in 2026.
Incheon has also emerged as a popular destination for large concerts.
Major venues include Incheon Asiad Main Stadium, with a capacity of 29,000; Incheon Munhak Stadium, with 50,000 seats; and Inspire Arena, with 15,000 seats. Their proximity to Incheon International Airport and Gimpo International Airport, combined with subway access, has made them attractive to both domestic audiences and overseas fans.
From 2023 through this year, Incheon Asiad Main Stadium hosted eight concerts by K-pop stars, including Seventeen and Stray Kids, drawing 270,000 attendees and generating 5.6 billion won in profit.
“The large open plaza around the stadium allows for additional events, which promoters find appealing,” an official from the Incheon Facilities Corporation said.
Incheon Munhak Stadium, managed and operated by KBO team SSG Landers, has also hosted a series of high-profile events this year, including boy band Seventeen's meet and greet attended by 55,000 fans, a concert by American artist Ye — formerly known as Kanye West — with 35,000 attendees, a concert by British band Muse with 32,000 attendees and a solo fan concert by BTS's Jin.
“The venue offers clear views of the stage, parking for around 4,000 vehicles and easy access to Incheon Bus Terminal and nearby subway stations, which has led to high audience satisfaction,” an SSG Landers official said.
Inspire Arena, on the other hand, features a 360-degree configurable stage design and hosts not only live music concerts but also indoor sports events, esports tournaments, exhibitions and forums. From 2023 through September this year, the venue recorded 920,000 visitors.
The influx of concertgoers has boosted surrounding commercial districts. Shops near concert venues report record daily sales whenever major performances take place. Many overseas fans also reportedly visit nearby tourist attractions during their trips.
“Sales surge on concert days, and we decorate the cafe with photos of the performing artists,” a cafe owner near Goyang Stadium said.
More local governments are building or seeking concert venues in response to growing demand from fans.
The Dobong District in northern Seoul plans to complete Seoul Arena, a 28,000-seat venue, by 2027. The city of Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi, recently announced plans to build a 40,000-seat arena on unused land in the Gwangmyeong-Siheung new town development.
The city of Hanam, Gyeonggi, plans to build a 20,000- to 30,000-seat K-pop–dedicated venue as part of the K-Star World project in Misa-dong. Goyang will also build an arena at K-Culture Valley in Ilsandong District. The Cheongna Dome in Incheon, scheduled to open in 2028 with 20,000 seats, will host concerts when baseball games are not in session.
South Chungcheong has also announced plans to build a domed stadium in the Cheonan-Asan area that could host professional baseball games and K-pop concerts.
“Rather than focusing solely on building venues, local governments need operational expertise and supporting infrastructure such as transportation, lodging and commercial facilities,” said Kang Hye-won, an assistant professor at Hallym University’s Media School. “Large concerts do not take place year-round, so authorities must also carefully analyze domestic demand for large-scale performances.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
